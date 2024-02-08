Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Republic of Uganda prepares to host the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala from 15th to 20th January 2024, India has provided Kempala with a tranche of assistance. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is slated to visit the country to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 grouping summit, and as a goodwill gesture, India has dispatched 10 buses, five ambulances, 10 tractors and some flag poles to the country ahead of the scheduled event. Jaishankar is expected to pitch for the voice of the Global South and outreach to Africa as his top agenda at the summit. The NAM summit will be preceded by the meeting of the foreign ministers sheduled for January 15. EAM Jaishankar will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the NAM summit.

"Looking forward to my forthcoming Kampala visit,” EAM S Jaishankar wrote on his official handle on X, formerly Twitter.

On behalf of Govt. of India HC @UpendraSRawat gifted 10 executive buses, 5 ambulances, 10 tractors & 2664 flags/flag poles promised by EAM @DrSJaishankar to @GenJejeOdongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs @UgandaMFA, to support Uganda to host @NAM_Uganda & @G77Summit_Ug Summits. pic.twitter.com/qqGC1TaRG8

More glimpses from the event. pic.twitter.com/45FiyLqvmu — India in Uganda (@IndiainUganda) January 13, 2024

The Indian high commission in Uganda unveiled the details of India's assistance for the summits in a post on 'X' on Saturday. Jaishankar responded to the post by the Indian High Commission, saying that he’s looking forward to attend the summit in Kampala. As many as 120 states are a member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the theme for 2024 is "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,” the Ugandan government, that holds the chairmanship during 2024-2027 said. Earlier, during his address at an event in Nagpur, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that the world's view of India has changed over the course of several years, and that no major global issue is decided without New Delhi's consultation.

"No major issue in the world is decided without some consultation with India. We have changed and the world’s view of us has changed,” EAM Jaishankar stated.

NAM to be attended by Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, will also attend the NAM summit as ‘special guest’ this year in Kampala, Uganda. The Non-Aligned Movement – which shares 44 of its 120 members with the Commonwealth— was established in 1961. The member states comprise of mostly the developing countries who have been working in close operation to advance their shared interests.

During her visit, the Secretary-General “will consult with leaders from Commonwealth countries, seeking their perspectives on economic and environmental challenges and collaborating on strategies to deliver more tailored assistance.” She will also brief leaders on the preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, scheduled for October this year in Samoa. In an official statement, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, thanked the President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for the invitation and commended his leadership as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement.