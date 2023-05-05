India Wraps Up Operation Kaveri From Conflict-torn Sudan, Evacuates 3,862 People

India's Operation Kaveri, which has now ended, managed to rescue a total of 3,862 individuals from Sudan, a country experiencing mass armed conflict leading to hundreds of civilian deaths. According to the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia, the school-based transit facility in Jeddah that was established has been shut down.

India in Saudi Arabia tweeted, "Today, we closed down the transit facility created at the International Indian School Jeddah for Sudan evacuees during Operation Kaveri. The facility provided comfort to more than 3500 evacuees & served as the nerve centre for planning their onwards movement to India."

On Friday morning, the Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, announced that 47 passengers who were stranded have been brought back to India on an Indian Air Force (IAF) C130 J flight.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, “An Indian Air Force C130 J flight carrying 47 passengers has landed in India. With this arrival, 3862 persons have been moved out of Sudan through Operation Kaveri.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Indians abroad was our inspiration. Moving passengers to Port Sudan from various locations across the country in precarious security circumstances was a complex exercise. Via 17 Indian Airforce flights and 5 Indian Navy Ship sorties, our people were moved from Port Sudan to safety in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 86 nationals were evacuated through the countries bordering Sudan,” he added.

His tweet also read, “The flight from Wadi Sayyidna which was executed at great risk also deserves recognition. From Jeddah, the airforce and commercial flights have brought people home. We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for hosting them and facilitating this process. Also appreciate the support of Chad, Egypt, France, South Sudan, UAE, UK, USA and the UN. Recognize the contribution of my colleague, MEA whose presence on the ground was a source of strength and reassurance.”

The EAM also recognised the contribution of everyone involved in the rescue operation of Indians stranded in Sudan.

“Applaud the spirit, perseverance and courage of all those involved in Operation Kaveri. Our Embassy in Khartoum showed exceptional dedication in this difficult time. Efforts by Team India stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India were commendable,” his tweet concluded.

IAF conducts 24 hour non-stop operation

On the night of May 3-4, 2023, an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft departed from Hindan and flew through the night to arrive in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in the early hours of the morning. After refuelling in Jeddah, the aircraft continued its journey to India, flying nonstop through war-torn Sudan to avoid any potential fuel availability or refuelling delays. To ensure the safe completion of the mission, the aircraft took on extra fuel in Jeddah.

This was a unique mission as the Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carried 192 passengers, the majority of whom were women, children, and elderly individuals. These passengers were either Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), foreign nationals, or Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). Since they were not permitted to land in Jeddah, they had to be transported directly to India via a nonstop flight on the heavy jet.

Upon reaching Sudan, the C-17 aircraft executed a steep tactical arrival maneuver and performed an assault approach to safely land the heavy jet. Throughout the duration of the ground operations, the aircraft's engines were kept running to ensure a swift departure from the airfield in case of an emergency.

During the flight, the crew faced an unexpected emergency when one of the passengers became unconscious. However, the crew responded promptly and effectively by administering 100% oxygen to stabilize the passenger's condition.

The aircraft finally arrived at Ahmedabad late in the evening on May 4, 2023, before proceeding to its home base in Hindan late at night on the same day. The crew worked tirelessly, flying for nearly 24 hours straight to safely transport some of the last stranded individuals back to India.

The Indian Government initiated Operation Kaveri with the aim of evacuating Indian citizens from Sudan, which is currently embroiled in a violent conflict. The conflict has caused significant damage to essential infrastructure such as hospitals, and has turned residential areas into battlegrounds due to fighting between the army and the RSF paramilitary group. As a result, millions of people in the capital city of Khartoum have been confined to their homes and are now facing shortages of food and water.