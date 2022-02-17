In a worrisome incident, an Indian-origin businessman in Mozambique who was sitting in a business meeting was abducted by a few men. According to the video visuals, a car pulled in front of the shop where the Gujarati man was holding a meeting and three people entered the shop acting very casual. Later, a man pointed at the Indian businessman while another dragged him into the car and fled, said local reports.

The Gujarati man's family back home is appealing to MEA ( Ministry of External Affairs) for his safe return. So far, no ransom demand has been received.

Indians kidnapped in Mozambique

Earlier on June 28, 2020, Kauchal Pandia, a 35-year-old Indian-origin businessman in Mozambique who was heading home after having lunch at a restaurant in the capital city of Maputo was abducted. While Kauchal’s father, Kishore Kumar Chota Lal, was also kidnapped by four men in January 2014, for ransom. He was then released after a few weeks when his family paid the ransom.

While Gujarati businessman and philanthropist Rizwan Adatia was also a victim of abduction crime in Maputo.

According to members of the Indian community in the East African country, Mozambique is known for crimes, which are mostly motivated by ransom. It is to be noted that among the Indian diaspora, mostly business persons and their children, such kidnappings reports are often heard.

