Last Updated:

Shocking visuals | Indian Businessman Kidnapped In Mozambique; Family Appeals To MEA For His Safe Return

In a worrisome incident, an Indian-origin businessman in Mozambique who was sitting in a business meeting was abducted by a few men in broad daylight.

Written By
Vidyashree S

Image: RepublicWorld


In a worrisome incident, an Indian-origin businessman in Mozambique who was sitting in a business meeting was abducted by a few men. According to the video visuals, a car pulled in front of the shop where the Gujarati man was holding a meeting and three people entered the shop acting very casual. Later, a man pointed at the Indian businessman while another dragged him into the car and fled, said local reports.

The Gujarati man's family back home is appealing to MEA ( Ministry of External Affairs) for his safe return. So far, no ransom demand has been received. 

Indians kidnapped in Mozambique

Earlier on June 28, 2020, Kauchal Pandia, a 35-year-old Indian-origin businessman in Mozambique who was heading home after having lunch at a restaurant in the capital city of Maputo was abducted. While Kauchal’s father, Kishore Kumar Chota Lal, was also kidnapped by four men in January 2014, for ransom. He was then released after a few weeks when his family paid the ransom.

READ | In Gujarat, 'Crocodile Commandos' airdropped by BSF to hunt down Pakistani intruders

While Gujarati businessman and philanthropist Rizwan Adatia was also a victim of abduction crime in Maputo. 

According to members of the Indian community in the East African country, Mozambique is known for crimes, which are mostly motivated by ransom. It is to be noted that among the Indian diaspora, mostly business persons and their children, such kidnappings reports are often heard. 

READ | Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for 219 Civil Judge posts; here's direct link

(Image: Republic)

READ | Rahul Gandhi in trouble for ‘Gujarat to WB’ tweet; BJP Assam to file 1,000 sedition cases
READ | Assam BJYM files 1,000 complaints against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Gujarat to WB’ tweet
READ | Hardik Patel moves Gujarat HC seeking stay of conviction in 2015 Visnagar riot case
Tags: Mozambique, Gujarat, India News
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND