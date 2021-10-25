Indian Embassy In Madagascar Celebrates International Day Of Diplomats, Shares Pictures

Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the fifth International Day of Diplomats in the capital Antananarivo on Sunday, 24 October. The current Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar came up with the idea of celebrating International Day of Diplomats in October 2017. They celebrated the occasion with a special yoga session for the diplomats and their families. The event was attended by diplomats from countries like Bangladesh, Bahrain and some of the diplomats conveyed their greetings virtually. A large number of celebrities and journalists participated in the event.

Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrates International Day of Diplomats

Taking to Twitter, India in Madagascar & Comoros shared pictures of the celebration of International Diplomats Day and United Day. The people in the pictures can be seen performing yoga. Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar had proposed to celebrate it on 24 October when the United Nations was founded.

Addressing the people during the function, the achievement of mankind in the 10,000 years is founding the United Nations. He added that the United Nations day was the "perfect day" for celebrating International Day of Diplomats.

"The greatest achievement of mankind in the past 10,000 years is coming out of the caves and founding the United Nations, and that's why I thought the day United Nations was founded is the perfect day for celebrating International Day of Diplomats," ANI quoted Abhay Kumar as saying.

According to a report by ANI, the goal of celebrating the International Day of Diplomats was to raise awareness about the work of diplomats and their families in keeping the world going. Several diplomats participated in the event, some of them virtually conveyed their greetings. Diplomats from Bangladesh, Bahrain and the United Nations participated in the event held in the Indian Embassy to Madagascar in Antananarivo. David Ashley, the UK Ambassador in Madagascar expressed gratitude to Indian diplomat Abhay Kumar for inviting him to the celebration of United Nations Day and International Day of Diplomats. Dr Issa Sanogo said that the diplomats are "peace warriors" and "they make the world a better place."

"I am grateful to my Indian colleague for inviting me to the United Nations Day which is also the International Day of diplomats for the fifth time. I think the United Nations Day is an opportunity to recognise all the good that the United Nations system does all around the world including Madagascar," ANI quoted David Ashley as saying.

Image: Twitter/@IndembTana