Indian Embassy In Sudan Directs Indians To Stay Inside Amidst Clashes In Khartoum

Amidst explosions and gunfire in Khartoum, Sudan, the Indians living there have been directed by the Embassy of India to take all the precautionary measures and stay inside their houses.

The directions were shared by the official account of the Embassy of India in Sudan after paramilitaries and the regular army went on to attack each other's bases.

"In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indian are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates", the embassy stated.

IN VIEW OF REPORTED FIRINGS AND CLASHES, ALL INDIANS ARE ADVISED TO TAKE UTMOST PRECAUTIONS, STAY INDOORS AND STOP VENTURING OUTSIDE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. PLEASE ALSO STAY CALM AND WAIT FOR UPDATES. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 15, 2023

What happened in Khartoum?

In the Sudanese capital, firing broke out on Saturday amid mounting tensions between the military and the paramilitary forces.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia accused the army of attacking its bases in South Khartoum and claimed that they had seized the city airport and also had complete control over Khartoum's Republican Palace. The forces also said that it seized an airport and airbase in the northern city of Marawi, about 350 kilometers northwest of Khartoum.

The sounds of heavy firing were heard in a lot of areas including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

The Sudanese Army also gave a separate statement on Saturday and said the fighting began after RSF troops tried attacking its forces in the southern part of the capital. MIilitary also declared the RSF a “rebel force,” describing the paramilitary’s statements as “lies."

As per flight tracking data, commercial aircraft trying to land at Khartoum International Airport began turning around to head back to their originating airport, and the flights from Saudi Arabia turned back after nearly landing at Khartoum International Airport.

Tensions between RSF and military mounted

The clashes took place after tensions between the military and the RSF began rising in recent months, which led to a delay in the inking of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition. The delay of the planned integration of RSF into the regular army also started developing tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Military leader Burhan is having a dispute with his number two over talks to finalise a deal to return the country to civilian rule.

(With inputs from AP)