Mali Mutiny: Indian Embassy Is Monitoring Developments In The Country, Says Ambassador

Following the army mutiny in Mali, the Indian Embassy in the country is monitoring the situation and keeping a close watch on the further developments and its personnel's safety, Ambassador Anjani Kumar Sahay told an international news agency on Tuesday. Sahay further said the embassy has asked all Indians not to leave homes amid the crisis.

"All embassy staff are safe. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," the ambassador said.

READ | Mali Mutiny: UN chief demands 'immediate release' of President Keita, Prime Minister Cisse

Mali President and PM ‘arrested’

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers led by General Cheick Fantamadi Dembele initiated a mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako, the country's capital. According to the agency inputs, the insurgents have kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials. President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse are said to be among the captives. It is believed that the revolt is related to the financial grievances of the servicemen. Four disgruntled military officials are reportedly responsible for the mutiny and the Mali government has issued a statement, calling for a dialogue with the rebels.

As per reports, mass demonstrations have erupted on the streets of Mali’s capital amid a lack of a security presence, with gunfire occasionally heard, and rebel soldiers have been firing shots in the direction of the president's residence. Earlier in the day, crowds took to the streets in Bamako and surrounded the capital city's independence monument. A building owned by the Minister of Justice was set on fire and looted.

The attempted mutiny by the Malian troops reportedly took place in Kati, at the same camp that a successful military rebellion was launched back in 2012. President Keita has been facing growing public discontent since May after Mali’s top constitutional court upheld the results from disputed parliamentary elections.

READ | EU condemns 'attempted coup' in Mali', says Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell

Mali Keita President resigns

Meanwhile, the Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on early Wednesday announced that he is resigning from his post to ‘avoid bloodshed’ hours after he was detained by mutinying soldiers amid the rising political crisis in the frail West African Nation.

In a brief statement broadcasted on Mali’s national television, Keita said that the military intervention has left him with ‘no choice’ but to resign because he does not wish ‘blood to be shed.’ The President said he has decided to give up his duties from this day onwards. It is not clear whether the military is not officially in charge of the country.

READ | Mali Mutiny: Soldiers 'arrest' President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, PM Boubou Cisse

READ | Mali protesters call for president to resign



(With inputs from agency)