Indian National Fatally Shot In Sudan Amid Fierce Clashes, Jaishankar Deeply Grieved

An Indian national who worked for a private Sudanese conglomerate died on Saturday as violence ensued in parts of Sudan as a result of clashes between the army and the paramilitary forces. Albert Augestine, an employee of Sudan's Dal Group Company, was fatally shot by a stray bullet as heavy gunfire and explosions rocked the capital city of Khartoum.

In a press release, the Embassy of India in Khartoum expressed grief over Augestine's demise and said that it remains in constant contact with his kin. "It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements," the embassy said on Sunday.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also condoled Augestine's death and expressed concern over the clashes and unrest in Sudan. "Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments," Jaishankar tweeted.

Indians urged to stay indoors amid rising unrest in Sudan

As fears of a civil war loom over Sudan, Indians residing or travelling to the North African nation were exhorted by the Embassy of India on Saturday to postpone their travel plans, stay indoors, and take vital precautions. "Indians planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," it said.

Chaos and violence broke out in Sudan on Saturday as tensions between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces militia escalated. Sounds of heavy firing reverberated across central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri, as the paramilitary forces claimed control over the presidential palace and other key institutions.