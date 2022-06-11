IOM Appeals For USD 66mn To Scale Up Humanitarian Aid In Somalia By February 2023

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations migration agency, requested 66 million dollars on June 10 in order to reach more than 1.25 million people in Somalia with humanitarian aid by February 2023. The IOM has stated that it requires immediate funding in order to continue vital life-saving activities and assist communities in adapting to and surviving future shocks.

"The response by IOM and its partners in preventing the worst outcomes, but the needs are rising fast as the drought situation worsens," the IOM said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital.

According to the United Nations, Somalia's drought is affecting more than 7.1 million people, or roughly half of the country's population. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) confirmed on June 10 that it had received 260 million dollars for Somalia humanitarian relief responses in 2022, easing efforts to provide immediate and life-saving assistance to over 2.8 million people affected by the country's ongoing devastating drought.

800,000 people displaced due to drought since early 2021

The IOM said it is ramping up its response and has aided more than 3,50,000 individuals affected by the drought, which is the worst in decades following a fourth consecutive dry season. According to the organisation, drought has displaced nearly 800,000 people since early 2021, with at least half a million of them in the first four months of this year. Women and children account for 80% of the newly displaced people, IOM added.

Extreme drought is exacerbating Somalia's decades-long humanitarian disaster, which has been exacerbated by conflict, insecurity, frequent weather shocks, and disease outbreaks. Acute water shortages, livestock deaths (approximately 3 million), and rising food prices, according to the IOM, exacerbate the needs of millions of people who urgently require assistance as the country prepares for its fifth failed rainy season in 2022, a climatic event with potentially fatal consequences if immediate action is not taken.

The IOM highlighted the climate crisis is overtaking some of the country's attempts to save lives and livelihoods. Food, water, health care, and shelter remain the most pressing requirements, according to the report, with 213,000 people suffering from severe hunger.

