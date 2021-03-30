Islamic State Group Claims Responsibility For Attack In Northern Mozambique Town Of Palma

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a town in northern Mozambique last week. As per a statement issued on official media channels, Isis claimed that the insurgents have killed more than 55 members of local security forces and Christians. Official buildings and banks have also been destroyed. According to the reports by The Guardian, the total death toll remains unclear as of now.

Current situation in Mozambique

According to the SITE extremist monitoring group, while claiming responsibility for the attack, ISIS said that it was carried out by the Islamic State Central Africa Province. According to the rebel claim, the insurgents now control Palma’s banks, government offices, factories and army barracks. Also, more than 55 people, including Mozambican army troops, Christians and foreigners were killed. Further detail on the dead was not provided.

Director of the Dyck Advisory Group, which is a private military company contracted by the Mozambican police to help fight the rebels, Lionel Dyck said, “There is fighting in the streets, in pockets across the town”. He added, “My guys are airborne and they’ve engaged several little groups and they’ve engaged one quite large group. They’ve landed into the fight to recover a couple of wounded policemen. ... We have also rescued many people who were trapped, 220 people at last count”. READ | IOM and mother of victim on insurgent attacks in Mozambique

He further told that those who were rescued were taken to Total’s fortified site on the southern African country’s Afungi peninsula. This is where chartered flights flew many south to Pemba, which is the capital of Cabo Delgado province. Dyck also told that the rebels are well-armed. They are carrying AK-47 automatic rifles, RPD and PKM machine guns and heavy mortars.

(This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows the Amarula Palma hotel, centre, with its helipad below left, in Palma, Mozambique, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An estimated 200 Mozambicans and foreign workers had been sheltering at the hotel but by Monday, March 29, 2021, the hotel was empty as fierce fighting for control of Mozambique's strategic northern town of Palma persisted into its sixth day with heavily armed rebels fighting army, police and a private military outfit in several spots. Image Credits: AP)

The attack not being a surprise to him, Dyck said, “We’ve been expecting Palma to be whacked the moment the rains stopped and the fighting season started, which is now”. He added, “They have been preparing for this. They’ve had enough time to get their ducks in a row. They have a notch up in their ability. They’re more aggressive. They’re using their mortars. There have been lots of beheadings. Right up on day one, our guys saw the drivers of trucks bringing rations to Palma. Their bodies were by the trucks. Their heads were off”.

Palma is the centre of a multi-billion dollar investment by Total, which is a France-based oil and gas company. This is to extract liquified natural gas from offshore sites in the Indian Ocean. The gas deposits are among the world’s largest. The investment by Total and others is reported to be $20 billion, which is one of the largest in Africa.

(Image Credits: AP)