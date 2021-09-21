Israeli Researchers Develop 3D Print Blood Vessels For Implanted Tissues

Marking a spectacular innovation, researchers in Israel have 3D printed a network of blood vessels necessary for supplying blood to implanted tissues. In a study published in the journal Advanced Materials, the team from the Israel Institute of Technology asserted that the prints constitute an important step towards personalized medicines.

How was the 3D print created?

To create a tissue flap with all vessels needed, the team created a fenestrated polymeric scaffold that mimics the large blood vessels by using 3D printing technology. The fenestration created a hollow tube, with a side opening that allowed the connection of smaller vessels. The whole structure was then 3D printed and assembled around the scaffold with a network of tiny blood vessels formed within it. Meanwhile, the large blood vessel scaffold was covered in endothelial cells, which line the inner wall of blood vessels. The whole structure was finally incubated for a week.

"Researchers from the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering succeeded in printing a tissue rack with a branched vascular network that could in the future allow for rapid and effective transplantation in damaged organs. The tissue was developed by printing with biological ink at the Technion's Cell and Tissue Printing Center," Israel Institute said in a statement.

Credits: Technion/Israel Institute of Technology/Twitter

3D Printed steak?

Earlier, an Israeli start-up created the world’s first plant-based steak using industrial 3D-printing. Redefine Meat, on June 29 said that it will start testing the alt-beef cuts that merge culinary and food tech worlds at some of the high-end restaurants in Israel by next month then market the 3D-printed steaks by 2021, according to reports.

The company is producing realistic beef and chicken from vegetable protein and is manufacturing several such layers that mimic the texture of beef built using 3D printers. Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, the CEO and founder who set up the company formerly known as Jet Eat, in 2018, was quoted saying that the company was printing the 3D “alternative meat” which was a meat-free product but tasted like real steak. Further, he said that the company was manufacturing the imitations in large amounts to be able to supply the product widely. The announcement marked the start of a new era in alternative meat – the alt-steak era, Ben-Shitrit added.

Representative Image: Pixabay