Ivory Coast Opposition Demands Post-election 'civil Transition' From Ouattara's Government

On Sunday, November 1, Ivory Coast opposition leaders called for a "civilian transition" from President Alassane Ouattara’s government a day after the presidential election amid disputes over the results. As per reports, Pascal Affi N'Guessan and Henri Konan Badie have said that it was illegal for President Ouattara to stand for a third term as it broke rules on term limits. However, Ouattara’s supporters have disputed the claims and cited a constitutional change in 2016 which they say means his first term effectively did not count.

Clashes in Ivory Coast erupted back in August when Ouattara said that a reform allowed him to bypass a two-term presidential limit to run again, angering the opposition who called it an "electoral coup". Ever since riots broke out in August, at least 16 people have been killed. The pre-election violence and the opposition boycott has stoked fears of a repeat of the 2010-2011 crisis when almost 3,000 people died after then-president Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept defeat by Ouattara.

According to BBC, the key opposition figures are urging mass protests to block when they describe as "dictatorship". On Sunday, N’Guessan said that the opposition parties and political groups call for the start of a "civil transition". He said that the opposition parties note the end of President Ouattara’s mandate on October 31 and call on the international community to note the same. Further, N’Guessan added that civil transition was needed to create the conditions for a fair, transparent and inclusive election.

Ouattara calls for an end to the protests

Over the weekend, several polling stations were reported to have been ransacked in opposition strongholds. Election materials were burned and in the eastern town of Daoukro, protester erected roadblocks. Tear gas was reportedly used to push away demonstrators who gathered close to where the president cast his ballot in the main city of Abidjan. Moreover, at least two monitors from the independent election group called Indigo Côte d'Ivoire were attacked.

The level of violence in the Ivory Coast even caught the attention of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court who expressed "deep concern" over the situation. After voting in Abidjan, Ouattara also called for an end to the protests. He called it "civil disobedience" and asked for a stop to the bloodshed. The president said that the demonstrations should stop because the Ivory Coast needs peace. He hoped for all this to stop so that after the election the country may continue on its course of progress, which it has enjoyed over the last few years.

