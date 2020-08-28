Ivory Coast Opposition Leaders File Presidential Candidacies

Two main opposition leaders in Ivory Coast have filed their names to become official candidates for their parties in the wake of the upcoming October elections. According to Al Jazeera, this new move poses the strongest threat to incumbent President Alassane Ouattara.

Opposition demands withdrawal

As per reports, Pascal Affi N'Guessan of the Ivorian Popular Front party of former President Laurent Gbagbo filed his candidacy on Thursday, August 27 after the courts rejected a bid from the former president to run again. A former prime minister and telecoms engineer, N'Guessan is running against Ouattara for a second time after losing in the 2015 presidential election with about 9.2 percent of votes.

He represents himself as a “unifying" candidate but his own party faces internal struggles with some of their members. According to the reports, the court ruled out on Tuesday to not include Gbagbo in the polls because of criminal convictions. The former president's supporters say Ouattara's government is trying to dominate political opponents before the election.

The other member who filed his candidacy is former president Henri Konan Bedie for the PDCI-RDA party. The 86-year-old led the country from 1993 to 1999. As per reports, the two opposition leaders object to Ouattara's decision to run for a third term in the October elections, and called his candidacy unconstitutional. The opposition parties have demanded to withdraw his candidacy.

Image: AP