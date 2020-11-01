Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's Contentious Third Term Stokes Political Unrest

In Ivory Coast, activists from major opposition parties have threatened to block access to polling stations on Saturday, October 31 (local time) in an effort to disrupt the presidential election. However, the polling stations have largely remained open allowing Ivorians to vote. Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has remained in power for nearly a decade and is seeking a contentious third term.

Opposition alliance threatens boycott

An alliance of Ivory Coast’s opposition parties have banded together and threatened to not only boycott the vote but also called on its supporters to prevent the opening of the polling stations. As per reports, the possibility of a clash between the ruling party and the opposition alliance has stroked fears of post-election violence similar to those seen after the 2010 -2011 elections which left as many as 3,000 people dead.

On Thursday, October 29 an unknown gunman was reported to have fired at one of the president’s campaign directors’ motorcade near Agbaou. However, none were injured during the attack. As per official tallies, 20 people have died as a result of violence leading up to the polls but opposition parties have claimed that number is close to 70. The level of violence in Ivory Coast even caught the attention of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court who expressed 'deep concern’ over the situation.

In 2010, Ivory Coasts’s then-President Laurent Gbagbo had refused to accept defeat to Ouattara. While Ouattara ultimately prevailed, fears exist that the president's attempts at a controversial third term will re-ignite old rivalries.

The opposition has claimed that Ouattara’s candidacy is not permitted because the constitution only allows a two-term limit for the president but a new constitution was approved in 2016, allowing Ouattara a chance at a fresh term. In response to this, the alliance of opposition parties is reported to have called for non-violent resistance.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

