Ivory Coast: President Alassane Ouattara's Party Wins Majority In Legislative Elections

Ivory coast’s ruling party on March 9 won a majority in last weekend’s legislative elections, according to Bloomberg. The win has bolstered President Alassane Ouattara’s hold on power five months after he secured a controversial third term. According to reports, Ouattara’s RHDP won 137 of 254 contested seats compared with 91 for opposition parties in Saturday’s poll.

The tally provided by the nation’s electoral commission showed that a coalition of ex-president Henri Konan Bedie’s Democratic Party of Ivory Coast and a party aligned to former President Laurent Gbagbo was the runner-up with 50 seats. Following the win, Ouattara informed that all major parties contested the election for the first time in 26 years. He added that this development “confirms the democratic momentum” in the world’s biggest cocoa-growing nation.

Largest opposition grouping

Saturday’s poll was a key test of stability following the violence surrounding October’s presidential vote, which was boycotted by the opposition, and killed 87 people. The main opposition parties had decided to field candidates for the legislature after the government agreed to additional electoral commission seats for opposition parties. It is worth noting that there are 255 seats in the National Assembly, but balloting in one department was postponed due to the death of one of the candidates.

Meanwhile, following the result, the main opposition PDCI has alleged electoral fraud, while the FPI party of former President Laurent Gbagbo called on its supporters to remain calm and await the official results. Tuesday’s result shows that the largest opposition grouping will be a coalition formed by PDCI members and Gbagbo supporters, which won 50 seats. It is worth noting that FPI had boycotted all polls since the arrest for Gbagbo in 2011 and his subsequent transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

(Image: AP)