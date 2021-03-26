Jacob Zuma, Ex-South African President Should Be Jailed For Corruption, Argue Govt Lawyers

Lawyers who have been investigating corruption in South Africa have asked the country’s highest court to jail former president Jacob Zuma for two years as he failed to cooperate during an investigation. Zuma has refused to testify and has accused Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of bias. Also, he publicly said that he will not appear before the commission despite an order by the country’s highest court. He said he is prepared to go to jail over the matter.

The commission has been set up to investigate a series of allegations pertaining to corruption during Zuma’s tenure as head of state from the years 2009 to 2018. Tembeka Nqcukaitobi, a lawyer for the commission, argued that Zuma should be convicted and sentenced to two years in prison. According to the reports by AP, he said that anything less than this would minimize the seriousness of the issue. Also, it would encourage others to do the same. He further said that as a former head of state, it is Zuma’s duty to abide by the constitution.

Responding to this, the judges said that they will deliberate on the matter and deliver a decision. However, a date is not specified as of now. This issue has created a problem for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is already under extreme pressure to take tough action against corruption.

All that you need to know

Earlier in February, the Commission's secretary Itumeleng Mosala, wrote an urgent application to the Constitutional Court, seeking a two-year jail term for the former president for committing a number of contemptuous acts, including failing to turn up when he was summoned to, failing to file affidavits as per the apex court's order and making “scurrilous statements” against the Constitutional Court and the whole of the judiciary. According to the reports by PTI, Mosala said Zuma's conduct was "calculated to undermine the integrity of the Constitutional Court and the judiciary in general". He further added that the sentence needed to reflect the expectation of society that a person in a leadership position “with immense influence” like Zuma “should comply with the law rather than displaying contempt of the law”.

