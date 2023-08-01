Junta-led Burkina Faso, Mali Warn Against Military Intervention In Niger: 'An Act Of War'

Burkina Faso and Mali, both governed by military juntas, issued a warning on Monday, stating that any attempt at a military intervention in Niger to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum would be regarded as an act of war against their two nations.

The warning from neighbouring countries with military rule in Niger came in response to the previous day's action, where West African leaders, backed by their Western allies, threatened the use of "force" to restore the democratically elected Bazoum and imposed financial sanctions on the coup leaders.

In a joint statement, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali warned that “any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali”.

They said the “disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger… could destabilise the entire region”.

The two nations also said they “refuse to apply” the “illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger”.

West African bloc demands restoration of Niger President

During an emergency summit held on Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) made a demand that President Mohamed Bazoum be reinstated within a week. If this demand is not met within the specified timeframe, ECOWAS stated that it would take "all measures" necessary to restore constitutional order in Niger.

“Such measures may include the use of force for this effect,” it said in a statement.

In addition to demanding the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum, ECOWAS imposed financial sanctions on the leaders of the junta and the country itself. These sanctions involve freezing "all commercial and financial transactions" between ECOWAS member states and Niger. This action is significant as Niger is one of the world's poorest nations and is often ranked last on the United Nations' Human Development Index.

The international community, including both Western and African partners, is putting pressure on the perpetrators of the July 26 coup in Niger to swiftly restore constitutional order. Niger is considered a crucial country in the fight against jihadist groups that have inflicted significant damage in the Sahel region for many years.

Former colonial power France and the United States have joined forces by deploying a combined total of 2,600 soldiers in Niger to assist in the battle against these jihadist groups.