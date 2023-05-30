Russia seems to have found a friend in a former French colony as it faces isolation from the West over its invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, the Ambassador of the Central African Republic (CAR) to Russia expressed his country's interest in having a military base for Moscow's troops.

According to Ambassador Leon Dodonu-Punagaza, the establishment of a base would not only help accommodate between 5,000 and 10,000 servicemen but also strengthen the country's security at a time when it witnesses an influx of refugees from conflict-stricken Sudan.

"Our country is the first country in Africa that resisted the French," the diplomat said during an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia. The ambassador further asserted that any backlash surrounding the military base would not be paid attention to. Instead, cooperation with Russia would continue to be a goal for the CAR.

"In recent weeks, when Russia delivered six military aircraft to us, it was the French who began to resent it, yelling and yelling. But this is not our business; we are interested in cooperation with Russia," Dodonu-Punagaza noted.

Russia, Central African Republic bolster ties

The diplomat's remarks were a reference to the incident that transpired last December. Back then, the remaining 130 French troops of the logistical mission MISLOG-B left the country's capital Bangui due to increased tensions between France and the Central African Republic sparked by the growing presence of the Russian military on the latter's land.

Things escalated earlier this month, according to Dodonu-Punagaza when the Russian flag was raised at a former French military base in the Central African Republic. This meant that CAR had "finally expelled the French" and was prepared to join forces with Moscow.

Going forward, the country is "seriously preparing" for the second edition of the Russia-Africa summit this July in St. Petersburg, where President Faustin-Archange Touadera will be making an appearance. "I can confirm that the president will take part. As for the issues to be discussed at the summit, these are primarily security and economic issues," the diplomat revealed.