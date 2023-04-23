Police Discover 'more Than 20 Bodies' In Kenyan Starvation Cult Investigation

Reports indicate that as part of an investigation into a starvation cult in Kenya, police have started exhuming remains from over a dozen suspected graves located in the eastern region of the country, with more than 20 bodies having been exhumed so far.

The suspected graves are believed to hold the remains of members of a marginalised Christian group who subscribed to the belief that they would attain heaven if they refrained from eating to the point of death.

As shown in footage aired by Citizen TV, detectives used sticks and yellow tape to demarcate sections of soil on Thursday in the Shakahola forest located in Kilifi County.

The marked area in the Shakahola forest is in close proximity to where law enforcement officials recently saved 15 individuals who were members of the Good News International Church, reported Sky News.

Cult leader apprehended following a tip-off

Following a tip-off that also indicated the presence of shallow graves belonging to at least 31 adherents of the group, Paul Mackenzie, who is believed to be the leader of the church, was apprehended. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Law enforcement officials stated that the 15 rescued members had been instructed to refrain from eating until they passed away in order to meet their creator. Tragically, four of them perished before they could receive medical attention.

Titus Katana, a former member of the church, helped police identify the graves. "We have shown the graves to the police, and in addition, we have saved the life of a woman who only had a few hours left, otherwise she'd also be dead," Katana told Citizen TV.

Matthew Shipeta, who is associated with the human rights organisation Haki Africa, stated that he had personally witnessed around 15 shallow graves in the forest.

Helen Mikali, the manager of a children's home who was assisting with the investigation, reported that she had visited a number of adjacent villages where both parents and children had gone missing. "Personally, I have visited about 18 children's graves," Mikali told Citizen TV. She did not say how she knew the graves contained the remains of children.

Last month, Paul Mackenzie was taken into police custody for allegedly instructing the parents of two boys to withhold food and suffocate their children to death. However, he was subsequently released.

According to The Kenyan Standard newspaper, during his court hearing regarding the deaths of the two boys, Paul Mackenzie asserted that he had no knowledge of the incidents that resulted in the children's demise. He further claimed that he was being targeted by some of his former associates who were disseminating negative propaganda against him.