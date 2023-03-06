In Kenya, traders have been protesting against Chinese businesses in the country, with slogans demanding that the "Chinese must go!" This demonstration follows a controversy sparked by the arrival of the China Square retail outlet, which sells general merchandise at prices that are reportedly 45% lower than those charged by locally owned enterprises, as per Africa.com.

Wearing dust coats like those used in their retail outlets, more than 1,000 traders marched to the office of the Deputy President and the Parliament earlier this month to present a petition against the Chinese retailers.

"The Chinese cannot be importers, retailers, wholesalers, and hawkers," read one placard held aloft during the protest. Some chanted "Chinese must go!" reported Africa.com.

The Kenyan traders from downtown areas have asserted that Chinese traders have forced them out of business, claiming that the Chinese were selling goods at more affordable, lower rates.

Speaking to The Standard, Peris, an electronics dealer at Nyamakima said, "I'm here to protest against the Chinese traders' invasion of the Kenyan market. The foreigners are playing the manufacturer and seller's role at the same time, which shouldn't be the case. In Kenya, they are the distributors and retailers. They've locked us out of business."

China responds

Kenya's Trade Minister, Moses Kuria, has proposed to take over China Square's lease from its Chinese owner and provide it to local traders. However, Korir Sing'oei, the principal secretary at Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised on Twitter that all investors are welcome in Kenya, regardless of their nationality. Wu Peng, the top African official at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed Sing'oei's assurance on Twitter.

I welcome the statement by @SingoeiAKorir. A non arbitrary & non discriminatory investment environment is vital to the healthy development of bilateral practical cooperation.



I believe that through collective efforts, #China-#Kenya cooperation will better benefit both peoples. https://t.co/QCwubOtfpU — 吴鹏 Wu Peng (@WuPeng_MFAChina) February 27, 2023

Later, Wu addressed queries on Twitter highlighting that China continued "to work together with our Kenyan friends in that regard". "Investment cooperation that contributes to added-value product, technology transfer and local manufacturing capacity will always be our priority. We have been and will continue to work together with our Kenyan friends in that regard," Wu tweeted.

"Opening up is our basic national policy, and the door will only open wider and wider. Our commitment will translate into more favorable policies for foreign investors. International supermarkets, chain-stores can be seen everywhere in China and we welcome more to come," he continued.

Highlighting the slogan of a Chinese company in Kenya, Wu said, "Brotherly bonds and fruitful outcomes are cornerstones of China-Kenya cooperation. The slogan of a famous Chinese ceramics factory in Kenya 'Twyford Official' is “Buy Local, Build Local”. Let’s keep working together towards it!"