Kenya's Protests Over New Taxes, Rising Cost Of Living Intensify As Death Toll Soars To 35

One man was shot in shoulder and two others were shot in the leg in the Mathare area of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and four protesters were injured in Mathar.

Police in Kenya has opened fire as the opposition-organized protests flared against the rising cost of living. 

At least 35 civilians have been shot dead by police in Kenya this month during protests over new taxes and the rising cost of living, 

A three days of nationwide protests were called to force country's president to repeal a finance law imposing new taxes. 

President William Ruto, meanwhile vowed that no protests would take place, warning to take opposition leader Raila Odinga “head-on.”

Chief executive Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital confirmed the deaths in the western city of Kisumu, an Odinga stronghold. 

“We have two bodies recorded at the mortuary with gunshot wounds, and 14 other people are admitted with gunshot wounds,” hospital CEO George Rae told Associated Press.

AP reporters witnessed one man shot in the shoulder and two others shot in the leg in the Mathare area of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. 

At least four other protesters who were badly injured in Mathare were rushed to hospital, a police officer on the scene said, on condition of anonymity. 

Health records worker Alvin Sikuku told the AP that two young men were brought into the Eagle Nursing Home clinic. “Police are using live bullets" in Nairobi’s Kangemi area, he said. 

One man was shot in the back and severely wounded, and the other was shot in the leg. “We don’t yet know if they were protesting or just walking by,” Sikuku told AP. 

As many as four protesters came in with gunshot wounds in the city of Nakuru, Nakuru Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent James Waweru reportedly said. 

Two of the protesters were shot in the abdomen, one in the chest and another one in the leg. A fifth person had been cut and wounded.

More than 300 people were arrested during the protests and will be charged with crimes that include looting, destroying property and assaulting police, Kenya's Interior Ministry said. 

Authorities did not comment on the dead and wounded or respond to witness allegations that police officers had at times fired into homes.

The cases of police masquerading as journalists came to light “with intent to arrest protesters," according to the Media Council of Kenya. 

The council called such behaviour “a grave unprofessional conduct" on part of the law enforcement authorities. 

