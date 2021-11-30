Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Monday, November 29, praised India for extending support to African countries in battling the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Pieterson expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded the people of India for their caring spirit and warm heart. The comment from the former England cricketer came after India offered support to Africa, which has been dealing with a new Omicron variant.

Kevin Pietersen in his tweet wrote, “That caring spirit once again shown by India! The most fabulous country with so many warm hearted people! Thank you! cc @narendramodi,” with a folded hand emoji.

cc @narendramodi 🙏🏽 https://t.co/r05631jNBD — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 29, 2021

India extends support to African countries

On 29 November, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offered assistance to Africa, which is dealing with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The MEA in the statement informed that it was ready to send supplies bilaterally or through COVAX. Issuing a statement, the MEA expressed solidarity with nations battling Omicron and affirmed that India stands ready to supply life-saving essentials and medical equipment to their African counterparts.

"We have noted the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19, Omicron. We express our solidarity with the countries, particularly in Africa, who have so far been affected by the Omicron variant. The Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant, including by supplies of Made-in-India vaccines. Supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally,' the MEA said in the statement.

The MEA informed that the government has cleared all orders placed so far by COVAX for supplies of COVISHIELD vaccines including African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho. In addition, the government also cleared supplies of COVAXIN to Botswana. The Ministry of External Affairs further stated that Indian institutions would appreciate cooperation with Africa in genomic surveillance of the variant. Notably, India has so far supplied more than 25 million doses of Made in India vaccines to 41 countries in Africa.

Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/OqpySd3yjf — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 29, 2021

Omicron variant

On 26 November, the World Health Organization has designated the variant, B.1.1.529, as a variant of concern named Omicron, on the advice of the Technical Advisory Group On Virus Evolution. The WHO has noted that the variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Furthermore, the data has suggested an increased risk of reinfection with the new variant. The international community has started reinstating restrictions after cases of the new variant have been detected in a few countries across the world.

Image: AP/ANI/Unsplash