Lake Victoria: Giant Hippopotamus Chases Speedboat In Kenya; Video Takes Internet By Storm

In a terrifying incident, a group of safari visitors in Kenya had to run for their lives when an enraged hippo chased their speedboat through Lake Victoria.

Lake Victoria

In a terrifying incident, a group of safari visitors in Kenya had to run for their lives when an enraged hippo chased their speedboat through Lake Victoria. The scary encounter was caught on camera by a visitor named Dicken Muchena, who was sightseeing in a speedboat with his three friends. The clip, which has taken the internet by storm, showed four hippopotamuses dropping their heads in the water, but the group of friends had no idea what else the trip had in store for them. 

In the video, one can see the hippos in the lake while the speedboat approached. Suddenly, one of the giant animals then can be seen charging at the boat riders, giving them the shock of their life. One can also hear the huge mammal an angry guttural sound as it started chasing the speedboat. 

According to The Sun, Muchena was one of those who went on the speedboat to catch a glimpse of the semiaquatic animals. He told the media outlet that he knew that the area was a harbour for hippos so he and his friends wanted to set out to try and get some photos of them. However, he added that a huge, agitated hippo then suddenly appeared and started chasing them when they were driving back. Muchena added that such a reaction was never expected and further called the incident “a narrow escape”. 

'I thought they are friendly' 

Meanwhile, since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 1.4 million views and several reactions. With several comments, one user said, "Crazy. I thought these things are humble”. Another user added, "I had NO idea that hippo’s could swim like that! They never showed this on animal planet”. Third user wrote, "I thought they were friendly animals. glad you survived to post this. hippos kill more people than any animal in the entire universe. What I've never seen before is that menacing butterfly stroke”. 

