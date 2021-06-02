Lake Victoria: Giant Hippopotamus Chases Speedboat In Kenya; Video Takes Internet By Storm

In a terrifying incident, a group of safari visitors in Kenya had to run for their lives when an enraged hippo chased their speedboat through Lake Victoria. The scary encounter was caught on camera by a visitor named Dicken Muchena, who was sightseeing in a speedboat with his three friends. The clip, which has taken the internet by storm, showed four hippopotamuses dropping their heads in the water, but the group of friends had no idea what else the trip had in store for them.

In the video, one can see the hippos in the lake while the speedboat approached. Suddenly, one of the giant animals then can be seen charging at the boat riders, giving them the shock of their life. One can also hear the huge mammal an angry guttural sound as it started chasing the speedboat.

Me and my missus got chased by this hippo in Livingstone this last weekend. Chased us for 200m



🎥: Brandon Reed.



😱😱 pic.twitter.com/hTpcCBrn8T — Lembani Travels (@LembaniTraveler) May 28, 2021

According to The Sun, Muchena was one of those who went on the speedboat to catch a glimpse of the semiaquatic animals. He told the media outlet that he knew that the area was a harbour for hippos so he and his friends wanted to set out to try and get some photos of them. However, he added that a huge, agitated hippo then suddenly appeared and started chasing them when they were driving back. Muchena added that such a reaction was never expected and further called the incident “a narrow escape”.

'I thought they are friendly'

Meanwhile, since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 1.4 million views and several reactions. With several comments, one user said, "Crazy. I thought these things are humble”. Another user added, "I had NO idea that hippo’s could swim like that! They never showed this on animal planet”. Third user wrote, "I thought they were friendly animals. glad you survived to post this. hippos kill more people than any animal in the entire universe. What I've never seen before is that menacing butterfly stroke”.

Don't think they like people in their river. Probably the most dangerous animal on the planet — Gold Shield (@1090_ZEBRA) May 29, 2021

Wow, I didn't realize they could swim so fast! — Dina - Good Trouble (@DinaChavez10) May 29, 2021

😂 That's scary, i thought they are friendly — Ålan💘 (@Harryalansweet) May 29, 2021

That is scary! We were warned about the hippos when we visited😱 — RAmyVee (@ramyvee) May 29, 2021

Wow! For that size of a mammal to slice through water that fast is shocking to me. I don’t ever remember them being so quick. — D. Johansen (@DJohansen012708) May 30, 2021

Hippos might be kinda cute (especially the babies) but they are very territorial, causing them to be aggressive. And their teeth might not be as sharp as a crocodiles but it is bigger and their bite force is only second to the crocodiles, so yeah don't mess with them 😂😅 — 🇵🇭FAT-GOT🏳️‍🌈 (@Mj_CBughao) June 1, 2021

(Image: Unsplash)



