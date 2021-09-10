Lebanon Introduces Cash Cards To Assist Vulnerable Families Amid Financial Crisis

Lebanon introduced cash cards on Thursday to provide assistance to more than 500,000 households that are in need due to the present economic downturn of the nation. According to the National News Agency, while conducting a news conference, caretaker Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Ramzi Musharrafieh claimed that the cash card will provide the vulnerable Lebanese familes with $25 per month, which is equivalent to 25 Lebanese pounds.

The implementation of cash cards seeks to reduce the annual grant-in-aid program, which costs $6 billion. This will contribute to the nation's deterioration of forex assets. According to Musharrafieh, the administration has set aside $556 million for this particular Lebanon welfare scheme and is seeking to get financial aid from a World Bank loan aimed at construction, labour, as well as the special drawing rights (SDRs) from the International Monetary Fund.

More about the cash cards in Lebanon

As per the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA), Lebanon is constantly hit by an unparalleled financial meltdown, with 74% of the people of the nation living in poverty.

As per Arab News, the cash card's certification procedure began in the presence of Ramzi Moucharafieh. The registration deadline for the card will run from September 15 to October 31. The card is anticipated to aid 700,000 Lebanese households.

Lebanon has been in the midst of an unparalleled financial catastrophe since late 2019. The World Bank has described the condition of Lebanon as one of the world's biggest financial disasters since the mid-nineteenth century. The cash card's value would vary from $93 to $126 based on the market rate exchange. According to Moucharafieh, a family of five members is eligible for $25 for each person below age 65, and $40 per person above the age of 65 every month.

On the other hand, households with yearly incomes of $10,000 or more, bank value of $10,000 or more, annual housing rents of $3,500 or more, households with licensed automobiles, or households with two domestic servants will not be eligible for the cash card.

