Liberia: 29 People Die In Stampede During Religious Ceremony In Monrovia; 1 Arrested

At least 29 people have died in a stampede during a religious ceremony in the suburbs of the Liberia capital Monrovia. According to a report by the Associated Press, a Christian ceremony was going on when the stampede like situation occurred in Monrovia on Wednesday night. The report said those who were killed included, 17 men, 11 children and a pregnant woman. The incident was reported around 9 pm on Wednesday when hundreds of worshippers gathered to offer prayers in a densely populated area of the capital, Monrovia.

Over 30 people reportedly fear dead at a Crusade stampede in Monrovia https://t.co/094nFsz5fq via @Liberia Public Radio pic.twitter.com/2bjyGuBcGf — Liberia Public Radio (@rradio2019) January 20, 2022

One person arrested so far in Liberia stampede: Police

While speaking to AP, police spokesman Moses Carter said the locals informed them that a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the hundreds attending the ceremony at about 9 pm. Subsequently, people started running desperately in order to safeguard their lives and their family, resulting in a stampede. The police official said that one person has been arrested so far and the hunt for others is underway.

"The bodies have been taken to the morgue of Redemption Hospital, close to where the incident occurred in a beach area called New Kru Town," the police official told AP. As per local media reports, President George Weah was expected to visit the incident site on Thursday. It is worth mentioning crimes related to street gangs have soared tremendously in recent years. As per locals, it has become a new normal in Monrovia and other Liberian cities.

