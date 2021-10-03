Libya Arrests 4,000 Migrants From Tripoli Suburb In Major 'anti-drugs' Crackdown

In one of the most stringent “anti-drug" raids, Libya has apprehended close to 4,000 migrants from a suburb in capital Tripoli, including hundreds of women and children, Associated Press reported on Saturday, divulging the figures.

The Libyan government authorised law enforcement agencies to crack down on the migrant "properties exploited in organising illegal immigration" and the trafficking of drugs, alcohol, and firearms. Scores of migrants were detained in the suburb of Gargaresh on Friday in a daylong sweep after the police cordoned off areas approximately 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) west of Tripoli, Libya's Interior Ministry said.

A Libyan attorney general said on Twitter, that the Ministry of Interior carried out a planned security operation and conducted at dawn raids to eliminate the largest dens of the drug industry and promotion in the region. He added, “We will not allow another war to be waged against our youth, which is the drug war, and we will pursue criminals in all regions.”

Initial UN statement reveals 1 killed, 15 injured in crackdown

The UN initially released a report, stating that at least one person was killed and 15 others injured in the Libyan government’s migrant crackdown which the authorities said was a “security campaign” against illegal drug trafficking. The Libyan government, in the subsequent reports, although, made no mention of the drug traffickers or smugglers being arrested.

Roughly 500 illegal migrants were detained on Friday, and that figure shot up to 4,000 on Saturday. The Gargaresh region in Tripoli is “a known hub for migrants and refugees, is about 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) west of Tripoli, the Libyan capital,” according to Associated Press.

Over the years, the town has witnessed a huge influx of undocumented migrants that have illegally settled in the region. After the 2011 NATO-backed uprising ousted Libya’s longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who was executed during the Battle of Sirte, Libya has witnessed a rise in the African and Middle Eastern migration inflow. Once a destination for the post-civil war migrants, and a major transit point to set off for Europe, Libya’s outlook towards the migrant infiltration has drastically shifted. Nearly 650,000 migrants who remain in Libya now face risks of extortion and crackdown as they are also held in overcrowded detention centers.