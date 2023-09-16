Libya floods: UN to provide aid for rescue operations, appeals for $71.4 million

United Nations has issued an urgent appeal to donors for $71.4 million as they have pledged to provide aid to areas in eastern Libya. The country has turned into dust after extreme rainfall caused devastating flooding and loss of life over the weekend. More than 11,000 people have reportedly died and thousands more are reported missing.

Most of the victims are residents of Derna who have been displaced and the current conditions are worse than ever. It was struck by a torrent of water from two dams which burst and swept away whole neighbourhoods of the port city. A disaster assessment team has been deployed to support government response and relief operations, said the UN, in a press release on Wednesday.

UN seeks $71.4 million aid for fatal Libya floods

To provide aid in Libya, the UN Aid Coordination Office OCHA has allocated the flash appeal to respond to the needs of around 250,000 people impacted by the floods in Libya over the next three months. The UN agency has also predicted that the death toll could rise without more help. OCHA has estimated that more than 880,000 people, in five provinces, have been living in areas that have faced a direct impact of the storm and flash floods.

“Search and rescue operations are actively underway, led by national agencies, military, the Libyan Red Crescent and local volunteers”, said the UN Spokesperson’s Office in a press statement.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed his deepest condolences and his full solidarity with all those affected. On fatal Libya floods, Guterres shared that t the UN was ready to “work in any and every way we can with partners to help get emergency assistance to those who so desperately need it, " reported a local newspaper in New York.

Whereas, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya, Georgette Gagnon, has ordered an emergency response team to support local authorities and partners. Further, A team from the Geneva-based UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) operation has also been deployed to support response and relief operations. Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths has declared to provide $10 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support those affected by the floods.

International response to Libya floods

Six European Union Member States have offered assistance to the flood-hit country, Libya. Germany, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Romania have provided an emergency medical team, search and rescue teams and equipment, heavy machinery, technical expertise and in-kind assistance (shelter, food and non-food items, power generators).

All these facilities would speed up the rescue operations conducted in the different parts of the country. Further, 500,000 euros in humanitarian aid funding was also mobilised by the EU to provide immediate lifesaving support to affected people in the area of Derna and other affected areas. An initial package worth up to £1 million would also be provided life-saving assistance to those in need, assisted by The United Kingdom.