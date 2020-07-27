Libya Govt Disavows Pro-uprising French Philosopher's Visit, Top Minister Declines Meeting

Libya's UN recognised government has recently disavowed a visit by French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy who championed the 2011 uprising that saw the removal of longtime dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi (or Moamer Kadhafi). The NATO-backed 2011 rebellion is no longer celebrated by Libyans and the country continues to witness governments and opposing militias in conflict.

Government denies any links with French Philosopher

As per reports, France is widely resented in western Libya which is controlled by the UN-backed government for its continued support of Khalifa Haftar whose forces control the eastern side of the country.

Levy reportedly entered the country via private jet on July 25, According to reports, he was in Libya as a journalist and planned of writing an article for an international publication.

According to reports, during his trip Levy planned to visit Tarhuna, a city wherein government forces uncovered an allegedly mass graves of people, including children, that had been executed by forces loyal to Haftar. Reports indicated that pro-government forced attempted to prevent Levy from entering the city but a series of tweets shared by him show him visiting the ‘killing field’ in Tarhuna.

#Tarhuna. Just after my reportage on the killing fields. These are the true Libyan police who protect free press. So different from the thugs who tried to block my convoy on my way back to #Misrata. The full reportage will be published soon. pic.twitter.com/JYW1Aa5Y2V — Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL) July 25, 2020

Today, July 25. Killing field at Tarhuna. This city suffered martyrdom from #Khadafi. 47 cadavers, including children, hands tightened in the back, have been recently excavated : they suffered martyrdom from pro #Haftar proxies. My sorrow. My anger. Solidarity with #Tarhuna. pic.twitter.com/89cyWFRYKd — Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL) July 25, 2020

The French philosopher will reportedly publish a full account of his visit at a later date. As per reports, Levy had also planned on meeting with Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha in Tripoli but his request was denied and the office of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj denied any connection to him. While the French Philosopher enjoys celebrity status at home, he is quite unpopular in the Arab world due to his support of Israel.

