Libyan Militia Holding Least 60 Migrants Hostage: Medecins Sans Frontieres Report

Aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Saturday, October 10 that an armed group in Libya has taken at least 60 migrants hostage, including two dozens children.

As per reports, the aid group added that the migrants are being held in “appalling” condition since their abduction two weeks ago. It further adds that masked militias abducted the migrants on September 28 from the town of al-Ajaylat, which is situated 80 kilometers west of the capital, Tripoli.

MSW alerts Libyan government

As per Medecins Sans Frontieres' statement, the armed group earlier took hostage of around 350 migrants, mainly from West Africa, but most of them managed to escape and few others were later released. As per reports, the aid group added that it has alerted the Libyan government against control illegal migration two days after the abduction.

Associated Press quoted MSF's head of mission in Libya saying, "We found over 350 women, children, and men sleeping on the ground in appalling living conditions without access to water, showers, or toilets".

The Switzerland-based organisation said that the armed men stole valuable items and identification documents from the migrants, before taking them to a warehouse guarded by armed men in the coastal city of Sabratha. “The situation at the warehouse was tense, with armed men firing shots into the air” the group's statement added.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, October 5 called on the international community and other world powers with interests in Libya's long-running civil war to stop sending arms and ammunition to its rival governments. He warned that the country's future "is at stake" and urged the world powers to strive hard for the region's peace and stability. While addressing a virtual ministerial-level meeting hosted by the UN in partnership with Germany, Guterres urged to support peace efforts “not only in words but in actions".

Image/Inputs: AP