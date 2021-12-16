Libyan PM Adbul Hamid Dbeibeh's Office In Tripoli Surrounded By Armed Gunmen: Reports

Amid towering challenges in Libya, local media outlets have reported that a group of armed gunmen has surrounded the Presidential Council building in the Capital city of Tripoli. Pictures shared on social media show armed gunmen in technical positions around the offices of Libyan Prime Minister Adbul Hamid Dbeibeh, leader of the Government of National Unity. Videos also show armed men at the site, and separately, Al-Arabiya reported that power has also been cut to the building.

Photo shows several technicals outside the office of the Prime Minister in Tripoli, Libya tonight after the Presidential Council dismissed the head of the Tripoli Military District. pic.twitter.com/dz7FRIUJc2 — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) December 15, 2021

#Libya: Coup underway in #Tripoli days before pres. elections?

Militia commander Salah Badi said "there will be no elections while my people are in Libya. We will close all gov offices in Tripoli."

Government residences are surrounded & the city is full with armed men pic.twitter.com/rW02rgE581 — Tony (@Cyberspec1) December 16, 2021

This comes after Sala Badi, the leader of the Al-Samound Brigade militia, announced on Wednesday that there would be no presidential elections in Libya, reported Sky News Arabia. It is to mention that elections in Libya are presently scheduled for December 24. However, earlier this week, the head of the Interior Affairs Committee in the Libyan House Representatives warned the nation wouldn’t be ready to hold elections by then and called on the government to accept the situation.

This came after Mohammed Menfi, who is the leader of the Presidential Council that functions as Libya’s head of state and supreme military commander, dismissed the head of the Tripoli Military District, Major General Abdul Basit Marwan on Wednesday. Local media outlets reported that such military movements are part of a plan orchestrated by Menfi to issue a presidential decree on December 23 and form a mini-government.

Libya crisis

The civil war in Libya has raged since a NATO-backed coup overthrew and executed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi more than a decade ago. Since then, elections in Libya have been the lynchpin of international efforts to bring peace to the oil-rich North African nation. Libya remains bitterly divided among armed factions that are likely to reject any victory by rivals in the election.

While around 100 people have announced their candidacies for the upcoming elections, the election commission, on the other hand, has still not announced a final list of candidates because of legal disputes. Meanwhile, the US and several other nations have called for all sides to respect the “overwhelming demand” of the Libyan people to elect their representatives through a free, fair and credible election. However, those calling for a delay in the election say the mistrust between east and west remains too deep and volatile.

(Image: Twitter)

