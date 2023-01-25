Macron Asks For 'clarification' As Burkina Faso Ousts His Military; 'Great Confusion'

French President, Emmanuel Macron, said that he is "awaiting clarifications" from Burkina Faso military regime as the French military troops were asked to leave the West African nation within a month's deadline. Burkina Faso's state government announced in a state broadcast on January 21, its plan to end the French troop's presence on the Burkinabe territory. The decision was taken following the mass protests in the capital Ouagadougou, demanding France's exit.

'Lot of prudence, great confusion': Macron

Speaking to reporters, Macron said that there has been "a lot of prudence" and "great confusion" over military junta leader Ibrahim Traoré's remarks on lines of the Burkina public stance. "We are waiting for clarifications on the part of Traoré," Macron was quoted as saying by the French newspaper Le Monde. Burkinabe government has "denounced the accord which has governed, since 2018, the presence of French armed forces on its territory," official Agence d’Information du Burkina reported. The former French colony gave a strict deadline to the French government to complete their troops pull-out in one month, it added.

France's military was roped in after the Jihadi insurgency spread to Burkina soil from neighbouring Mali in 2015. In October 2022, Ibrahim Traore was sworn in as interim president of Burkina Faso, after the ouster of former military leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in a state coup. Both Mali and Burkina Faso are seeking closer ties with Russia. There has been widespread speculation that Burkina Faso has adhered to Mali's suit and struck cooperation with Putin's shadowy mercenary group PMC Wagner. Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a statement, last month, registered protests with Faso's military regime saying that the Wagner Group's presence was "distressing."

"It's a very nice initiative. I would even say that they were late. It was necessary to do it very early because at present we need frank partners who can really work with Burkina Faso," a member of Burkina public Anicet Ouédraogo, told Africa news. "Their [France's] presence has no value. That is, they are not making any effort to get us out of this crisis," one other was quoted as saying.