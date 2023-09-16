Macron Says French Ambassador ‘literally Being Held Hostage’ In Niger

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that the French envoy to Niger Sylvain Itte was held like a hostage inside the French Embassy in Niamey as the ruling military Junta, which assumed power after deposing the Government of President Mohamed Bazoum, blocked the deliveries of food to the building. Ambassador Sylvain Itte was living off 'military rations', France's Macron said at the French town of Semur-en-Auxois, according to reports. He stressed that the envoy "cannot go out, is persona non grata, and is being refused food."

"As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic staff who are literally being held hostage in the French Embassy. "They are preventing food deliveries. He is eating military rations," France's President Emmanuel Macron was quoted saying on September 15.

'I will do whatever we agree with President Bazoum': Macron

When asked by the reporters if he plans to bring the Ambassador home, Macron said: "I will do whatever we agree with President Bazoum because he is the legitimate authority and I speak with him every day." Shortly after overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 in a coup, the military junta leaders asked colonial power France's ambassador to immediately exit the North African country, giving a 48-hour ultimatum. A letter that was dispatched to Itte cited “actions of the French Government contrary to the interests of Niger" as the reason for dismissal. Paris, however, was reluctant to leave.

France's Foreign Ministry asserted that Niger’s “putschists have no authority” to ask the French Ambassador to leave the country. The EU had backed France's refusal saying that the demands made by the Niger coup leaders were 'provocative'. France had an estimated 1,000 soldiers stationed in Niger, who were also asked to leave immediately after the Presidential guards ousted the ruling Government. “The ambassador’s approval comes solely from the legitimate elected Nigerian authorities,” an official said in an agency statement.

While France's Macron pushed for the restoration of President Bazoum's democratically elected Government, military leader General Abdrahmane Tchiani, signed two executive orders and authorised the “security forces of Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene on Niger territory in the event of aggression." ECOWAS leaders slammed yet another coup on the African continent, saying "Even now, it is not too late for the military to reconsider its action and listen to the voice of reason as the regional leaders will not condone a coup d’etat."