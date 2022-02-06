Last Updated:

Madagascar Cyclone Batsirai Triggers Warnings Of 'widespread Damage', 4 Mn People At Risk

Winds of more than 200km per hour (124 miles per hour) were forecast to tear through the settlements, and scores of families were evacuated in Madagascar

Madagascar

IMAGE: Twitter/@sramaroson


A deadly Cyclone Batsirai hit Madagascar’s eastern region on Saturday, triggering warnings of “widespread damage” as it made landfall 530 km (310 miles) in the coastal Atsinanana, the capital. The natural disaster came just two weeks after Cyclone Ana wreaked havoc in the country. As Cyclone Batsirai struck the region, more than 4 million people were estimated to be at risk in 14 districts ahead of the calamity, nearly 600,000 were feared to be directly affected and 150,000 were likely to be displaced.  the cyclone reportedly caused power blackout and damaged the houses as it raged across the area 14 km (nine miles) north of the town of Mananjary.

Families evacuated to temporary shelters

The cyclone hit Mananjary at about 8 pm (17:00 GMT) local time, according to meteorologist Lovandrainy Ratovoharisoa who spoke to the news agencies. Winds of more than 200km per hour (124 miles per hour) were forecast to tear through the settlements, and scores of families were evacuated to temporary shelters. 

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in a press release said that the families across the Atsinanana region were extremely worried about the potential widespread damage the cyclone could cause. “Many families urgently need temporary shelters, especially those whose homes are located in the areas that are likely to be impacted by the cyclone," said Andoniaina Ratsimamanga, the secretary-general of Madagascar Red Cross. 

NGOs and the Red Cross teams had collaborated with the Madagascar government to identify and set up safe buildings, that were used as emergency accommodation centers at the time the cyclone hit. Authorities were concerned by the size and projected impact of this intense cyclone. “Our immediate response activities will focus on saving lives, and they will include search and rescue operations," Ratsimamanga had added. 

The United Nations was also ramping up its preparedness with aid agencies by Saturday, as it ordered the rescue teams to put the aircraft on standby, and stockpiled the aid. The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) estimated that some  595,000 people will need humanitarian help as they would be directly impacted by Batsirai. In a video recording from the Indian Ocean island, Pasqualina Di Sirio, who heads the WFP in Madagascar, said that the team which was on alert was “very nervous.” At least 55 fatalities were registered and more than 130,000 people had fled homes from the lasting impact of the tropical storm Ana.   

