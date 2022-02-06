Madagascar Cyclone Batsirai Triggers Warnings Of 'widespread Damage', 4 Mn People At Risk

A deadly Cyclone Batsirai hit Madagascar’s eastern region on Saturday, triggering warnings of “widespread damage” as it made landfall 530 km (310 miles) in the coastal Atsinanana, the capital. The natural disaster came just two weeks after Cyclone Ana wreaked havoc in the country. As Cyclone Batsirai struck the region, more than 4 million people were estimated to be at risk in 14 districts ahead of the calamity, nearly 600,000 were feared to be directly affected and 150,000 were likely to be displaced. the cyclone reportedly caused power blackout and damaged the houses as it raged across the area 14 km (nine miles) north of the town of Mananjary.

Tropical Cyclone #Batsirai is expected to make a landfall later today in #Madagascar and heavy rains are already lashing this island nation. @WFP is on ground and ready to assist with hot meals and temporary shelters to those affected. #flooding is a real concern. pic.twitter.com/PuNxSxiX4m — Geeta Bandi-Phillips / గీత బండి-ఫిలిప్స్ (@bandiphillips) February 5, 2022

Families evacuated to temporary shelters

The cyclone hit Mananjary at about 8 pm (17:00 GMT) local time, according to meteorologist Lovandrainy Ratovoharisoa who spoke to the news agencies. Winds of more than 200km per hour (124 miles per hour) were forecast to tear through the settlements, and scores of families were evacuated to temporary shelters.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in a press release said that the families across the Atsinanana region were extremely worried about the potential widespread damage the cyclone could cause. “Many families urgently need temporary shelters, especially those whose homes are located in the areas that are likely to be impacted by the cyclone," said Andoniaina Ratsimamanga, the secretary-general of Madagascar Red Cross.

.@WHO and partners are working with national authorities in #Madagascar to prepare communities for Tropical Cyclone #Batsirai. This comes just weeks after #StormAna caused 55 deaths and affected 132,000 people, caused flooding & damaged public infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/RjmKHVoGRE — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) February 5, 2022

First cyclone class 4 experience after probably 15 years or so! #cyclone #batsirai pic.twitter.com/7Gmenib5wD — Ranjeev Deerpalsing (@ranjeev410) February 2, 2022

NGOs and the Red Cross teams had collaborated with the Madagascar government to identify and set up safe buildings, that were used as emergency accommodation centers at the time the cyclone hit. Authorities were concerned by the size and projected impact of this intense cyclone. “Our immediate response activities will focus on saving lives, and they will include search and rescue operations," Ratsimamanga had added.

#CycloneBatsirai has made landfall in the district of Mananjary, Vatovavy region in #Madagascar.@MadaRedCross teams are on the ground to support communities impacted by the cyclone.



More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/T2TeorfChF — IFRC Africa (@IFRCAfrica) February 5, 2022

Madagascar: Lives & livelihoods are at risk as Tropical Cyclone #Batsirai makes landfall.



UN humanitarians are on the ground, ready to distribute prepositioned aid, including emergency food assistance & other essential items. https://t.co/5au9UpLagc — United Nations (@UN) February 4, 2022

The United Nations was also ramping up its preparedness with aid agencies by Saturday, as it ordered the rescue teams to put the aircraft on standby, and stockpiled the aid. The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) estimated that some 595,000 people will need humanitarian help as they would be directly impacted by Batsirai. In a video recording from the Indian Ocean island, Pasqualina Di Sirio, who heads the WFP in Madagascar, said that the team which was on alert was “very nervous.” At least 55 fatalities were registered and more than 130,000 people had fled homes from the lasting impact of the tropical storm Ana.