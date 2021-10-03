Madagascar Town Hall Lit Up With Bapu's Portrait To Commemorate Gandhi Jayanti | Watch

On the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, Madagascar paid a tribute to the Indian freedom fighter and Father of Nation. On Saturday, the authorities put up a special projection of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait in the Town Hall building in the country's capital Antananarivo to mark the occasion. Earlier on the same day, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar also marked the occasion with a small garlanding event and prayer.

Several members of the Indian diaspora in the East African country attended the ceremony as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to honour the 75th year of Indian independence. An inter-community sports event was organised to promote social harmony and brotherhood, considered to be a "true homage" to the Father of the Nation," said Abhay Kumar, the Indian envoy to Antananarivo. Speaking to ANI, Kumar explained why the occasion is of special importance to him. "Gujarat is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi the greatest Pravasi Bharatiya, and Madagascar has a large Indian diaspora with roots in Gujarat," he said. Watch the video below.

#WATCH | The Town Hall in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo was lit up with the photo-portrait of Mahatma Gandhi to mark #GandhiJayanti on October 2 pic.twitter.com/dgeHMyTyD5 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

On the occasion of #GandhiJayanti today inaugurated an inter-community #Pétanque competition in #Madagascar today. During inauguration I said that organizing inter-community sports competition on Gandhi Jayanti is a true homage to #Bapu’s life and teachings. pic.twitter.com/skUtiLe6He — Ambassador Abhay Kumar (@AmbassadorAbhay) October 2, 2021

'Be the change you wish to see in the world'

A visionary, Mahatma Gandhi had once said, "Be the change you wish to see in the world," and the Indian Embassy in Madagascar has truly followed that when it went completely solar-powered last year. "Following the words of Mahatma Gandhi, 'Be the change you see in the world', on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (the Embassy in Madagscar) is going to be the first Indian Embassy to go solar," Ambassador Kumar had informed during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations last year. Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay along with Ambassador Abhay Kumar had inaugurated the solar power plant to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

#GandhiJayanti was celebrated with great fervour by the Indian community in #Madagascar today. Highlighted the fact that majority of Indian community in Madagascar hails from #Gujarat, the birthplace of #MahatmaGandhi.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/V0FDeHu4lb — Ambassador Abhay Kumar (@AmbassadorAbhay) October 2, 2021

This year, too, Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated in the East African nation with great fervour. The Indian community honoured the age-old concept of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family). They also sang Bhajans like Vaishnav Jan Toh and Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)