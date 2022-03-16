'Mahatma Gandhi Green Triangle' Unveiled In Madagascar To Mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar celebrated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Wednesday. Kumar jointly inaugurated a Green Triangle named after Mahatma Gandhi along with Mayor of Antananarivo Naina Andriantsitohaina. According to a statement issued by the Embassy of India in Antananarivo, the event was attended by members of the local government, diplomatic corps, heads of international organisations, and members of the Indian Diaspora in Madagascar.

While addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador of India said that the Government of India has launched an initiative: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India. "Madagascar has a large diaspora from the Indian state of Gujarat and it is fitting that today a green triangle named after Mahatma Gandhi who also hailed from Porbandar Gujarat is being unveiled in the capital of Madagascar," Abhay Kumar said.

A green triangle named after Mahatma Gandhi was jointly inaugurated in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo today by the Mayor of Antananarivo and Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar pic.twitter.com/7E9Ri4dQOJ — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

Further, quoting Gandhi, Kumar asserted the significance of the triangle and said, "The earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs but not every man's greed." ''The quote highlights his vision and philosphy when it comes to reducing consumerism, respecting nature and aiming for sustainable development," Kumar stated

The word green in the plaque signifies their commitment to sustainable development and saving the environment, he added. "Since this area is a booming commercial spot and also hosts a large number of Indian outlets, the naming of this park as Mahatma Gandhi Green Triangle is an apt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. I believe it will bring the Indian Diaspora in Madagascar closer to India and will raise awareness among the people about Mahatma Gandhi and the values of peace and non-violence he stood for," Kumar continued.

Mayor of Antananarivo Naina Andriantsitohaina thanked the Embassy for taking the initiative to gather all the entrepreneurs of the area to create a green space. At the end of the event, the Ambassador presented postal stamps on Gandhi to the Mayor, issued by the Malagasy Post to mark the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi in 2019, as per the statement.

