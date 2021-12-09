Mali: IED Explosion Kills Seven UN Peacekeeper From Togo, Severely Injures Three

Seven UN peacekeepers were killed and three sustained critical injuries after their vehicle was blasted by an improvised explosive device (IED) in central Mali on Wednesday. With this, the death toll of UN soldiers killed this year in the West African country rises to 19, as per the Associated Press. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that all of the peacekeepers killed and injured in the incident were from Togo. Since 2012, Mali has been battling an Islamic terrorist insurgency and attacks on civilians and UN forces have exacerbated the situation.

Stephane Dujarri also stated that the IED exploded in the Bandiagara district, striking a vehicle carrying Togolese peacekeepers as part of a United Nations logistical convoy moving from Douentza to Sevare. The United Nations peacekeeping department announced that the soldiers were riding in an armoured personnel carrier.

Antonio Guterres urged Malian authorities to not spare the perpetrators

According to the United Nations, the 19 troops killed in Mali this year include eight from Togo, three from Egypt, one of whom died on Monday from injuries sustained in an attack in northern Mali last month, four from Ivory Coast, and four from Chad. Dujarric announced that the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, urged Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this act so that they can be brought to justice as soon as possible. He stated that the UN Secretary-General expresses his sympathies to the families, government, and people of Togo, and wishes the injured a swift recovery.

Over 87,000 peacekeepers from over 120 nations are presently serving in 12 missions throughout the world, with around 16,600 serving in Mali. The United Nations peacekeeping commander, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, stated that the organisation has made significant progress in strengthening the safety and security of individuals serving in peacekeeping deployments during the last four years. However, he stressed that more needs to be done, including ensuring that missions have the necessary skills.

El-Ghassim Wane denounced the attack

El-Ghassim Wane, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Mali, denounced the attack and warned that it could constitute a war crime under international law, according to UN. He further stated that these deaths add to the gruesome total of attacks on peacekeepers in Mali. He also said that this is the peace operation where peacekeepers have paid the highest price.

(Inputs from AP News)

(Image: AP)