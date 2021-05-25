Mali Military Arrests President And Prime Minister, ECOWAS Demands Immediate Release

Amid the political crisis months after the military coup ousted the then President, Mali Military officers on Monday arrested the country's Transitional President Bah'N Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane. This happened hours after two members of the military lost their positions in a government reshuffle, the official sources said. The two of them were sworn in last September after the ruling military coup had agreed to hand over power to a civilian transitional government under growing international pressure.

An official statement was issued along with the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and other members of the international community called for the immediate release of the President and the Prime Minister who were taken to the Kati military headquarters.

It said, "The international community rejects in advance any act of coercion, including forced resignations. They emphasize that the ill-considered action taken today carries the risk of weakening the mobilization of the international community in support of Mali."

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) also reacted to this and said, "We are closely monitoring events and remain committed to supporting the transition. We call for calm and demand the immediate and unconditional release of the President and the Prime Minister. Those who hold them will have to answer for their actions."

The MINUSMA added, "We are in close contact with ECOWAS and the AU (African Union) within the framework of the local transition monitoring committee, as well as with other international actors engaged in support of the ongoing transition."

Mali Military Coup

A month earlier, the military coup had taken over after mutinous soldiers encircled the home of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and fired shots into the air. He had later resigned on national television under coercion, stating that he did not want the blood to be shed in order for him to stay in office.

