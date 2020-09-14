Mali Opposition Disapproves Junta Proposal On Transition Period Following Keita's Exit

Mali opposition coalition, known as M5-RFP, publicly opposed the Junta proposal on the transition period on Sunday, September 13. As per reports, the Junta plan allowed a military leader to oversee an 18-month transitional period, deepening the divisions between Mali’s military coup leaders and the country’s political opposition who had initially come together to oust President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The junta proposal

In a statement, the Mali opposition coalition said, “The final document read at the closing ceremony was not consistent with the deliberations of the various groups, including the majority choice of a transition led by a civilian”.

As per reports, the Junta plan suggested that the transition should be led by either a military or civilian leader, offering more power to military officers who remain in the top office for another 18 months until elections were organised. Junta leader Col. Assimi Goita is reported to have said that after the military leaders agreed to reduce the transition period to 18, the support of the international community will hopefully follow.

On August 18, an orchestrated coup in Mali saw President Keita and Prime Minister Cisse's arrested along with several other officials. The military leaders forced Keita to resign on state television and the act was condemned by several world leaders who called for the release of the aged leader and the return of power to the civilian administration.

France, Mali’s former coloniser, and the United Nations also condemned the actions of the military and had urged for Keita to be reinstated. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement, said that he hopes for a "for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law" in Mail. The Economic Community of West African States has already revoked Mali’s membership from the bloc and has threatened sanctions.

(Image Credits: AP)