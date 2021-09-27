Mali PM Accuses France Of Abandonment By Preparing Large Troop Drawdown

While addressing the UN General Assembly, Mali Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga accused France of "abandoning" his conflict-ridden country by preparing a large troop drawdown. Maiga accused France of abandoning Mali with the "unilateral" decision to withdraw troops. He even slammed a “lack of consultation” by the French and added that his government was justified to seek other partners to boost security.

Maiga’s remarks at the UNGA comes after France, which has lost over 50 soldiers in the Sahel since it began engagements in 2013, decided to “reorganise” its military presence around a tighter unit centred on targeted strikes against jihadists leaders and on supporting local armies. The French soldiers are now due to leave some bases by the end of the year and the troops in Sahel are expected to fall from around 5,000 to 2,500 by 2023.

While speaking at a press briefing, France’s Defence Minister Florence Parly on Monday, 27 September 2021, reaffirmed that his nation was abandoning Mali. Parly even said that France remains “determined” to continue the fight against terrorism alongside the Malian forces.

Mali in talks with private Russian firm

However, as France announced the drawdown, Mali asked private Russian companies to boost security, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on Saturday. During a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Lavrov said that the Malian government was turning towards “private Russian companies”. He added that this is an activity that has been carried out on a “legitimate basis”.

Further, Lavrov even said, “We have nothing to do with that,” adding that the Malian government estimated that its “own capacities would be insufficient in the absence of external support” and initiated the discussions.

Mali is in talks with a Russian private security firm ‘The Wagner’ which is considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the sidelines of the UNGA, the European countries have warned the Malian government against hiring paramilitaries from the controversial group. It is worth mentioning that the UN has accused the Wagner contractors of committing abuses.

Germany, which also has troops in Mali, has reportedly warned the Malian government that it will reconsider its deployment should the administration strike a deal with Wagner. Separately, the European Union, which trains Malian troops, has also warned that Wagner’s involvement would “seriously” affect relations with Mali.

(Image: Facebook/AP)