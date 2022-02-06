Mali Publishes Bill To Further Shore Up Powers Of Junta Leader Colonel Assimi Goita

Mali’s military commander Assimi Goita on Feb 5, Saturday was handed more power as the military-dominated authorities published a bill that tightens the Colonel’s grip on the West African nation. The controversial bill was adopted after a cabinet meeting that outlines “abolishment of the post of vice-president of the transition government to avoid mission duplications.” It also allows “minister charged with defense and the minister charged with security to recover and exercise the full extent of their traditional remits,” according to the news agencies that accessed the full text.

Mali’s junta grabbed power in August 2021 after mutinous soldiers ousted the then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in an unlawful military coup. Soldiers had arrested Mali's transitional president and prime minister just hours after the government reshuffle barred the two junta soldiers who had attempted a coup previously. West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and other members of the international community had condemned the Junta forces and had demanded the release of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, both of whom were held hostage at the Kati military headquarters.

Military commander Assimi Goita was sworn-in amid diplomatic backlash

Mali had formed an interim government where Junta assumed key positions in ministries of defense, security, territorial administration and national reconciliation. The war-torn West African country's interim government was established in May and in August, the army officers overthrew the government over their alleged mishandling of the Jihadi insurgency. 37-year-old Mali’s military commander Assimi Goita was later sworn into office as the new interim president at a ceremony in the capital Bamako amid the international diplomatic backlash and crippling sanctions. Col. Assimi Goita, at the time, had told the Malians that such sanctions on Mali were "illegitimate, illegal and inhuman," as he also added that his government remained "open to dialogue" with the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) regional bloc.

The new bill passed by the National Transition Council (CNT), Mali's military-appointed legislative body, now hands the coup leader more control and power. The session was aimed at "charting the transition" and drawing up electoral law, according to agencies’ reports. The bill also commits to adapt the duration of the transition that paves way for democratic rule within the country. The military leadership had earlier said that the next presidential election in Mali will not take place until 2026, and that Goita will have four more years in power.