Mali Suspensions Lifted By African Union Following Transitional Government Formation

The African Union on Friday, October 9 lifted suspensions imposed on Mali in the wake of a military coup that ousted the nation’s government early in August. As per reports, the move comes into effect three days after the West African regional bloc EECOWAS lifted its strict post-coup sanctions on Mali stating that it wished the country to return to civilian rule.

Sanctions lifted

According to the reports, the imposed sanctions included the shutdown of borders and a ban on commercial trade and financial flows. However, the other basic necessities such as medicines, equipment to fight coronavirus, fuel, and electricity were not hampered by the sanction. The chairperson of the African Union Commission had tweeted about the developments on Friday.

I am currently participating in the meeting of the @_AfricanUnion Peace and Security Council on the situation of #Mali, following developments in the country including the release of Soumaila Cisse and other figures. pic.twitter.com/Ua33b0jtXg — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) October 9, 2020

Earlier, the AU's 15-member security body also took to Twitter and said, "The Peace and Security Council, in view of recent positive political developments, has decided to lift the suspension it had imposed against Mali".

Meanwhile, the West African nation-state of Mali saw its transitional president and vice president take the oath of office on September 24. The swearing-in ceremony came a month after Col Assimi Goita and a few other military personnel detained then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Declaration of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Mali (lifting of sanctions) pic.twitter.com/Fulerocwe3 — ECOWAS-CEDEAO (@ecowas_cedeao) October 6, 2020

As per reports, Mali’s former Defense Minister and retired Col Maj Bah N’Daw has been sworn in as the country’s transitional president while the head of the military junta Col Assimi Goita assumed the vice president's office. Elections are scheduled to take place in Mali in the next18 months, until then the transitional government shall be in power. The Mali coup took place on August 18 and was widely criticised by the international community.

