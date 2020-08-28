Mali's Deposed President Ibrahim Keita Returns Home, Guards Placed Outside His Residence

Mali's deposed president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has returned to his home after being detained by the ruling military junta for 10 days. As per reports, he was returned by the military at around 2 am Thursday, August 27, a family member said on the condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media. The family member is reported to have added that new guards have been put on duty at the president's residence.

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was detained on August 18 after a group of military officials staged a coup and took him into detention along with other government officials at Kati, a city located 15 kilometers from the capital city of Bamako.

Keita resigns as President

Keita resigned from his post to ‘avoid bloodshed’ hours after he was detained by soldiers amid the rising political crisis in the west African nation.

According to the reports, Keita's release under tight military security comes after negotiations with the 15-nation West African regional bloc i.e. ECOWAS whose leaders are scheduled to meet in a virtual conference to further discuss the Mali crisis on Friday, August 28. The deposed Malian president's release could be a big hint that the ruling junta is trying to meet some of the demands by ECOWAS.

People celebrate junta's move

Thousands of people took to the streets in the Malian capital of Bamako to celebrate the junta's move. Following the arrest of Mali’s president in a coup, thousands of people gathered in Bamako’s Independence Square with many declaring victory over the arrested president.

The military leaders forced Keita to resign on state television. The act was condemned by several world leaders who had called for the release of the detained president and the return of power to the civilian administration.

France, Mali’s former coloniser, and the United Nations have also condemned the actions of the military and had urged for Keita to be reinstated. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a brief statement earlier, said that he hopes "for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law" in the west African country.

(Image/Inputs - AP)

