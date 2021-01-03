Mali's Transitional President Vows To Hold 'unquestionably Clean' Elections

Months after a bloodless coup unseated the Malian government, the nation's transitional President Bah N'Daw pledged to hold "unquestionably clean" elections to complete the political transition in his New Year's message on Friday, January 1.

"The essence of the transition lies in the preparation and holding of unquestionably clean elections with an accepted and congratulated winner ..." said N'Daw. He added that it is important that the elections "should be held on time, prepared in a transparent and inclusive manner, and methodically organised" even as it remains a challenge.

'Long process'

In his New Year's message, N'Daw reaffirmed the transitional government's commitment to laying the foundations for good governance through a fight against impunity and corruption, which he said is "a long process" going beyond the duration of the political transition in Mali.

President Bah N'Daw and Vice President Assimi Goita were sworn in to lead the political transition in Mali in September after the military overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August. The two were sworn in by the Supreme Court of Mali on September 25.

Former Mali PM charged

Meanwhile, former Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse has been charged by the state prosecutor's office for allegedly planning a coup against the interim government, according to Bloomberg. Cisse, who himself was ousted in the coup last year, was charged on Thursday, along with five others for allegedly participating in crimes, including an attempt to destabilise the current government. According to the report, Cisse had earlier dismissed the allegations of planning a coup against the government.

According to the report, Cisse couldn't be detained, but five others, including his half-brother Aguibou Tall, were taken into custody on Friday. The lawyers of those charged with crimes to destabilise the government said that none of their clients have any ties with members of the military. Although the term "attempted coup" was not used by the prosecutor's office in its statement, the lawyers used it while issuing a statement on behalf of their clients.

