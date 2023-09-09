On Saturday, a powerful earthquake jolted the African nation of Morocco killing over 800 people and damaging multiple buildings. As the video of the devastating earthquake went viral online, several world leaders sent out condolences to the families of the victims. According to the Moroccan Interior Ministry, the earthquake struck killing at least 820 people. The strong tremors jolted the historic city at 10 AM on Saturday leaving hundreds of people injured. The authorities fear that the death toll is expected to see a jump as the rescue operation continues in remote areas.

Following the earthquake, X user shared a video of the devastation in the Kutubiyya Mosque stating that the famous mosque might collapse. Another user narrated what they felt as the earthquake jolted the region. Multiple videos showcased how chaos erupted as the earthquake wreaked havoc. People started running around as multiple buildings continued to collapse. Multiple heads of state took to social media to send out their condolences to the victims.

Footages of heartbreaking moment in Morocco as at least 296 people are reported dead and over 150 injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country.

World leaders extend a helping hand

During the first session of the G20 summit titled ‘One Earth’, Prime Minister Modi sent out his condolences to the families of the victims. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India will help Morocco with humanitarian aid. “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time,” he added.

Before landing in New Delhi for the G20 Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he was “devastated” after hearing the news. “We are all devastated after the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France stands ready to help with first aid,” the French leader wrote on X. Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, expressed her solidarity with the people of Morocco. “PM @GiorgiaMeloni learned with pain the tragic toll of the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco and expressed his closeness and solidarity with Prime Minister Akhannouch and the Moroccan people, demonstrating Italy's full availability in this emergency,” the office of the Prime Minister wrote on X.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed his solidarity with the victims of the earthquake. "My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible earthquake in Morocco last night," Sunak wrote on X. "The UK stands ready to support our Moroccan friends," he added.