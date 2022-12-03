Massive Fight Breaks Out In Senegal Parliament After Opposition MP Slaps Woman Colleague

Senegal's parliament witnessed an extremely chaotic situation on Thursday after an opposition MP slapped a ruling female parliamentarian in the face during a Budget presentation.

The scuffle occurred during an argument between politicians of the ruling party and opposition over the selection of the Justice Ministry's Budget for next year.

Senegal Parliament: Opposition MP slaps female colleague during budget presentation session | WATCH

#Senegal 🇸🇳Heated debate in Parliament turns into a MMA fight with MPs deliberately assaulting a FEMALE colleague. TF's wrong with those guys??? pic.twitter.com/ywuQZ6eelu — Francis A. Konan (@Francis_A_K) December 2, 2022

The footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, showing opposition MP Massata Samb hitting Amy Ndiaye Gniby of the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition. In the video, it is seen that Gniby also replied with a blow and threw a chair back in Samb's direction before another MP from the opposition kicked her to the floor. Soon the session was adjourned as the MPs continued to fight and exchange foul language.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning while Samb was addressing the assembly about Gniby's comments in which she criticised a spiritual leader who was opposed to a third Sall term. "Mister president, a deputy has stood in front of this tribune to insult someone’s marabout [spiritual leader]," said Samb. Gniby scoffed at his remark and said she did not care, following which Samb walked over and slapped Gniby.

Feminists and members of the governing coalition have condemned the attack on the female lawmaker. Since the ruling party lost its majority in July, tensions between the ruling and opposition parties have escalated with President Macky Sall seeking to fight a third-time election in 2024. However, Sall has not confirmed whether he would run for a third term, a move the opposition says would be in breach of term limits and an earlier promise. Whereas the supporters have demanded a change in the constitution, which allows him to run for the elections.

Image: Twitter/@Francis_A_K