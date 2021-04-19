Massive Fire In Cape Town Forces Evacuation Of University Students, See Pictures

A massive fire broke out on the slopes of Cape Town’s Table Mountain that spread to the University of Cape Town in South Africa. The fire destroyed the historic campus library and forcing the evacuation of students on April 18. More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to control the fire. To douse the fire, four helicopters were pressed into service through which water was dropped on the affected areas, AP quoted officials as saying.

Massive fire in Cape Town

The fire started early on April 18 near a Cecil Rhodes memorial on Devils Peak, another part of Cape Town's mountainous backdrop, before quickly spreading up the slopes. Heavy smoke was caused due to the fire and it could be seen kilometres away. Some roads were closed due to the fire. Students of the university were evacuated from the campus by emergency services support staff. Orange flames lit up the windows of the library, which has archives and book collections.

Damn, really praying for Cape Town and all the brave firefighters ðŸ™ðŸ½ #capetownfire pic.twitter.com/99Tvw5VTni — Shay (@ShaylenSingh) April 18, 2021

I’m fine. My city and university is burning but we managed to get out. Please keep Cape Town in your thoughts tonight, we are suffering from the effects of global warming like many other places in this world. This is 3km from my home. pic.twitter.com/XitbGpM8sH — Carla | The Dread Potato (@tardisfeathers) April 18, 2021

#CapeTown Firefighters are going through the most. These guys risk their lives on a daily as part of their jobs to save lives and properties. Their wives and children pray each day they go to wrk. Let's pray for them. #capetownfire pic.twitter.com/uDUcYkwYEI — Secretary of Black Twiitter (@Prince_SA2021) April 18, 2021

A fire in Cape Town today, which quickly spread to the Table Mountain National Park and southern suburbs, which caused significant damage to University of Cape Town and surrounding areas. This is a time lapse video in 1 minute intervals. #capefire #uctfire #capetownfire pic.twitter.com/ecCOE6MhwH — hanief (@hanief) April 18, 2021

According to local reports, at least two floors of Jagger Library were burned due to fire. Other campus buildings also caught fire, and a nearby historic windmill also got destroyed. Wind spread the flames across dry brush and part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant caught fire. More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel tried to control the fire on the university campus and on the Table Mountain National Park. Helicopters were also used to drop the water on the threatened areas. According to the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, one firefighter was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. Charlotte Powell, a spokeswoman for the city's disaster risk management centre said that residents in the area have been advised to be vigilant.

“At this stage, there’s no cause to evacuate, but we ask that residents adhere to the following: close all windows to prevent draft and reduce heat, damp down your garden using a hose or irrigation system", she said.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image Credits: Prince_SA2021/Twitter)