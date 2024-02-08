Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Mauritius Lifts Storm Alert, Nationwide Curfew After Tropical Cyclone Belal Passes

Country’s meteorological services stepped down after mounting criticism that they failed to issue the adequate warning.

Digital Desk
Tropical cyclone Belal
Tropical cyclone Belal caused heavy flooding in Mauritius. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mauritius on Tuesday lifted the highest weather alert and eased a nationwide curfew after tropical cyclone Belal wreaked havoc in the Indian Ocean and caused extensive damage in the capital city, and other parts. The nearby French island of Reunion is assessing the widespread damages caused by the storm. The cyclone ripped through the east coast of Africa on Monday. But the cyclone has now passed out to the Indian Ocean, and there was no imminent danger, the Mauritius Meteorological Services said in a statement.

Controversy reeled inside the island nation of Mauritius about the prediction of the intensive damage that Belal was going to cause to the property and the people. Country’s meteorological services stepped down after mounting criticism that they failed to issue the adequate warning about how severe the impact of Belal was going to be on the nation.

Advertisement

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, members of Cabinet visit impated towns

Footages published by Mauritius' L’Express newspaper showed panicked people waving from the top of their car roof. There were upturned cars and other vehicles and the impacted motorists were pulled out by others. Several budding and homes witnessed flooding from the storm and residents were evacuated to safety. At least one death was reported in the island of French Reunion.

Advertisement

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and other members of his Cabinet visited the towns battered by the cyclone after the government was criticised for not giving an adequate warning about the damages. The river raged on the roads of the Mauritius capital, Port Louis, coupled with heavy and torrential rain that was brought by Belal. The storm left “a trail of damage over the country,” said the Mauritius premier. 

As schools remained shut, the government's National Emergency Operations Command said that it mobilised the police forces for the search and rescue operation. The country also lifted the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to minimise the loss of the civilian lives. Only emergency workers, some hospital workers and security forces were allowed to move. In the neighbouring French Reunion, 40% of the total 860,000 people were left without electricity, internet or cell phone service.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement