Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to India for its unwavering support in the ongoing Chagos Archipelago sovereignty dispute during an interview with ANI on September 7. Jugnauth's remarks came just hours after his arrival in India to participate in the upcoming G20 summit, where Mauritius is among the invitee nations. The summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10 in New Delhi, promises to be a platform for discussions on various global issues.

In the interview, the Mauritius PM stated, "Let me seize this opportunity to thank Govt of India, PM Narendra Modi for the staunch and consistent support that India has been extending to us in our fight for decolonisation. This has been a long-standing fight, and India has supported us like so many countries...We are very thankful for the role that India has played. I believe that with the influence of India, we have gathered even larger support, and we are very convinced that we are progressing each time that we are moving forward."

Referred to as 'Britain’s last colony in Africa'

The Chagos Archipelago sovereignty issue, often referred to as 'Britain’s Last Colony in Africa,' raises a myriad of crucial questions, not limited to sovereignty but also encompassing broader issues of decolonisation, international law, securitisation, human rights, and justice.

Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth first mentioned discussions between Mauritius and the UK regarding the sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago in his 2023 New Year’s address. He expressed optimism about the latest developments. In February, Jugnauth engaged in a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during which Sunak expressed eagerness to work closely on regional and global security challenges and discussed the ongoing negotiations over the Chagos Islands dispute.

Who controls the Chagos islands?

The Chagos archipelago, consisting of approximately 58 small, low-lying islands in the Indian Ocean, has a complex history of colonial occupation, including Dutch and French control. The native vegetation was transformed into coconut plantations during this period. In 1814, during the Napoleonic Wars, the Treaty of Paris ceded Mauritius, along with the Chagos Islands, to Britain. Mauritius remained a British colony until it gained independence in 1968.

However, the current dispute traces back to the detachment of the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius in 1965 and the creation of the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT). Secret talks between the US and the UK led to the possibility of establishing a military base on one of the British-owned islands in the Indian Ocean, with Diego Garcia being a strategic choice. This detachment took place amid decolonisation, the British withdrawal from east of the Suez, and the backdrop of the Cold War.

A shift in UK policy

For decades, the UK resisted Mauritius' claims of sovereignty over the Chagos group and the Chagossians' desire to return to the archipelago. The British government cited historical treaties as the basis for its sovereignty claims. They blocked Chagossians' return on various grounds, including feasibility, cost, marine protection, and security.

However, recent years have seen a shift in UK policy, partly driven by global changes and the diminishing influence of UK soft power. The UK government recognised the need to align itself with international law and the rules-based order. In 2019, the UK faced a significant defeat at the United Nations General Assembly, with an overwhelming majority supporting Mauritius. Although non-binding, these developments prompted the UK to reconsider its stance.

(Protesters hold banners outside the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on September 3, 2018, where judges listen to arguments in a case on whether Britain illegally maintains sovereignty over the Chagos Islands. Britain and the United States committed crimes against humanity when they forced the people of the Chagos Islands to leave their homes five decades ago to make way for a US Navy base, a human rights group said on February 15, 2023 as it called on the two governments to allow the Chagossians to return | Image: AP)

The Chagos Islands dispute remains a multifaceted, poignant story, touching on issues of human rights, justice, international law, sovereignty, and decolonisation. The detachment of the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius and the subsequent removal of the Chagossians have shaped this ongoing battle. While sovereignty talks between the UK and Mauritius continue, the fate of the Chagossians' return remains uncertain, given the strategic importance of Diego Garcia.

Despite successive court victories for Mauritius, the ground realities have yet to change, leaving the Chagos Islands dispute as an unfinished chapter in the annals of decolonisation and international diplomacy.