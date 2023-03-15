Mauritius PM Jugnauth Highlights 'longstanding' Ties Between Coast Guard, Indian Navy

To mark the Independence Day of Mauritius, premier Pravind Kumar Jugnauth paid a visit to the First Training Squadron Ships and spoke highly of the interoperability between the Indian Navy and Mauritian National Coast Guard. Jugnauth also lauded the support that the Indian Navy provides to the country in the form of ships and aircraft.

Sharing a clip of the Mauritius PM's address at Quay A Harbour area in Port-Louis, the spokesperson for the Indian Navy wrote: "Hon'ble PM of Mauritius @KumarJugnauth during the reception, the onboard First Training Squadron lauded the interoperability of the National Coast Guard, Mauritius & IndianNavy during Joint Ops for the removal of pollutants from grounded vessel off St Brandon Mauritius."

Furthermore, the spokesperson shed light on a joint operation conducted with the MCGS Barracuda vessel. "Based on the request from GoM, the 1TS Ships on a long-range training deployment off Mauritius carried out joint salvage ops with MCGS Barracuda, which includes over 30 helo sorties & recovery of more than 300 kgs of pollutants," he wrote.

Hon'ble PM of Mauritius @KumarJugnauth during reception onboard First Training Squadron lauded the interoperability of National Coast Guard, Mauritius & #IndianNavy during Joint Ops for removal of pollutants from grounded vessel off St Brandon #Mauritius.@HCI_PortLouis @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Anon1Z59qm — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 14, 2023

Our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for its continuous support in building our capacity to enhance surveillance of our maritime territory.@HCI_PortLouis pic.twitter.com/KmwnhMQiw4 — Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (@KumarJugnauth) March 14, 2023

Jugnauth underscores 'vital role' played by Indian Navy

At the event held on Tuesday, Jugnauth underscored that the Indian Navy's eagerness to take part in activities celebrating Mauritius' Independence Day is proof of the warm ties that the two countries share. According to a press release, he also expressed gratitude to the Indian government and the Indian Navy.

"Our partnership in the maritime domain has been longstanding and strengthened over time", he said, adding that "the current joint EEZ surveillance carried out by the National Coast Guard (NCG) and the ships of the First Training Squadron of the Indian Navy plays a vital role," read an excerpt from the press release. Apart from the maritime ties, Jugnauth highlighted the courses and programs that the First Training Squadron offers.