Mauritius Receives Consignment Of 'Made In India' COVID-19 Vaccines Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

Another consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines (Covaxin) were delivered to the island nation of Mauritius on Friday under India's 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. High Commission of India in Mauritius informed that 2,00,000 doses of Coronavirus vaccines were handed over to Mauritius in a restricted ceremony. The official Twitter handle of India in Mauritius tweeted, "Commercial supply of 200,000 doses of 'Made in India' vaccines was handed over to #Mauritius in a restricted ceremony today. Fighting the pandemic together."

Mauritius receives another consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines

Mauritius Foreign Minister Alan Ganoo thanked India for helping Mauritius in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. Ganoo said, "It is when times are hard that a nation recognizes its friend...Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to PM @narendramodi for this kind gesture." READ | Farooq Abdullah questions Vaccine Maitri, says 'give COVID vaccines to Indians first'

Mauritius Health Minister Dr Kailesh Jagutpal also thanked India for providing COVID-19 doses to the nation. Jagutpal said, "At this time you can see how difficult it is to find vaccines. When India has been able to help us avail this vaccine, this means the relationship shared between us and India- it is a really special relationship. This is enabling us to continue our vaccination campaign. So, we thank India for supplying us with Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine developed by India."

Mauritius Foreign Minister, Health Minister thank India for providing Covaxin jabs

Highlighting the capabilities of the pharmaceutical companies of India, Jagutpal stated, "Especially at a time when Mauritius is having a surge of the infection. India has the capacity, the capability to develop the vaccine not only for us but for the whole pharmaceutical industry. India has already positioned itself as a country that can supply the COVID-19 vaccine to the whole world."

Last month, India delivered the second consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines, donating 100,000 Covishield jabs, to Mauritius as part of its Mission ‘Vaccine Maitri’. India, under its generous initiative, has dispatched shipment to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, being in the forefront to help smaller nations to have access to the vaccine and inoculate its population with ‘Made in India’ jabs. After that, India has exported the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine to more than 72 countries and will be providing vaccine doses to many more countries in the coming days.