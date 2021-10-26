Moderna Agrees To Supply 110 Million COVID Vaccine Doses To Africa

Biotechnology company Moderna stated it will give the African Union up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccinations, according to AP. Moderna's announcement comes amid acute worldwide COVID-19 vaccine inequities, as vaccinations are slowly trickling into many African countries and high-income countries fail to deliver on their promises.

Moderna plans to provide the first 15 million doses by the end of this year, followed by 35 million in the first quarter of 2022 and up to 60 million in the second quarter, according to the statement. "All dosages are given at Moderna's lowest tiered pricing," it adds. COVAX, the worldwide vaccine-sharing project, has received almost 1.2 billion doses from G-20 members, but only 150 million have been distributed.

Only about 5% of the African continent has been properly vaccinated, with African countries getting a total of 252.5 million doses. Despite these low statistics, high-income nations are taking steps to deliver third, booster doses, as well as inoculating their younger citizens. In addition, countries are hoarding unneeded medications, with 100 million pills set to expire soon.

"It's a great day for us," Strive Masiyiwa, the African Union's special envoy for COVID-19, told reporters, after African nations had been frustrated for months by vaccine stockpiling and delayed delivery from wealthier countries. He praised the US for effectively letting African countries go forward in line to purchase Moderna dosages.

According to AP, since high-income nations pre-purchased most of the available vaccines last year, the African Union has failed to establish partnerships with pharmaceutical firms for COVID-19 vaccines, despite having the cash to do so.

What all vaccines Africa will have by the end of the year?

The arrangement with Moderna is the African Union's second COVID-19 vaccine contract, the first being with Johnson & Johnson to partially manufacture up to 400 million of its vaccines at the Aspen manufacturing plant in South Africa. Vaccines from both agreements are available for purchase by governments and are meant to augment COVAX's free doses.

"In order to acquire vaccinations from Moderna this year, the US government must do what we had been pleading for months," Masiyiwa explained. "For us, the issue hasn't been the expense of vaccinations; it's been the availability of vaccines on short notice."

According to Masiyiwa, the African Union expects to send 63 million vaccine doses to African countries by the end of the year, including Moderna doses, J&J doses, and those funded by the Mastercard Foundation.

Moderna has been "supplying its shots almost solely to wealthier nations, leaving poorer countries waiting and generating billions in profit," according to an article published in The New York Times on October 9. This comes as the Biden administration puts pressure on the government to enhance vaccine production and offer licenses to foreign firms. The vaccine was developed with the help of the US government.

The company stated earlier this month that it will develop an mRNA therapeutics and vaccine production facility on the African continent, but it has yet to provide a date or designate a nation. Dr John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that while the introduction of a new mRNA facility is wonderful news, it does not resolve the issue of vaccination availability.

(Inputs from AP)

IMAGE: AP